Uttar Pradesh Tightens Govt Job Rules, Bars Members Of Groups Advocating Violent Overthrow Of Govt | X

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened character-verification rules for direct recruitment to government jobs, barring candidates associated with organisations that advocate changing the existing social or political system through violence.

The revised guidelines, issued by Principal Secretary (Appointment and Personnel) M. Devaraj, apply to appointments in state departments, corporations, boards, councils and local bodies. Under the order, membership of an organisation whose stated objective is “regime change” or the alteration of the existing order through violent means can render a candidate ineligible for government employment.

The rules also state that participation in violent activities aimed at changing the system, if undertaken after the age of 21 and within three years before character verification, may be treated as evidence of continued involvement. Candidates can, however, seek to establish that they have genuinely changed their conduct through credible evidence.

Political Ideology Alone Cannot Disqualify Candidates

Importantly, the government has clarified that no applicant can be declared ineligible solely on the basis of political ideology. The distinction, according to the order, is between holding political beliefs and being associated with an organisation or activity that seeks violent change.

“The order is very clear that if there is any violence in any protest and the person is found indulged in the violence, he would not be entitled for a government job,” Devaraj told this reporter on the telephone.

He further clarified that the mere registration of an FIR or the pendency of an investigation will not automatically disqualify a candidate. Each case will be assessed individually. Acquittals, compromises and matters covered under juvenile-justice law will also not lead to automatic rejection.

Serious Offences May Trigger Permanent Disqualification

Under the revised norms, serious offences—including murder, rape, dacoity, corruption, terrorism, examination-paper leaks and involvement with “solver gangs”—can result in permanent disqualification from government service.

Police and Local Intelligence Unit reports will have to be submitted within 30 days. Authorities may issue provisional appointment letters before verification is complete, but appointments can be cancelled if a candidate is later found ineligible or has provided false information.

Existing government employees are exempt from fresh character verification, although departments may seek information from previous employers where necessary.

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Opposition Criticises Revised Verification Rules

The order has drawn political attention, with the opposition criticising it as restrictive, while the state government maintains that the rules target violent activity rather than political opinion.

“This is a clear attempt by the government to prevent youth from taking part in the protests against the government. The Yogi government has already banned elections in UP colleges; now, with this draconian order, it is trying to muzzle the voice of youth,” SP leader Rajendra Chaudhry said.