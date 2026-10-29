‘Double-Engine, Double Defeat’: Akhilesh Yadav Taunts BJP Over Varanasi MLC Poll Loss, Claims It Signals 2027 UP Election Outcome | X / @yadavakhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over its defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections in Varanasi, calling it a “double-engine double defeat” and claiming that the results had set the tone for the 2027 Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Akhilesh described the BJP’s performance as a “flop show” and termed the election results a verdict against the ruling party’s policies on education and teachers.

Referring to the counting process in Varanasi, the SP chief said the BJP had suffered defeat both in the initial counting and the subsequent recounting. He claimed that educated unemployed graduates and young people worried about their future had also delivered their verdict against the ruling party.

Akhilesh Targets BJP Policies And Leadership

Akhilesh alleged that the BJP’s policies had left people from different sections of society feeling distressed, aggrieved and humiliated. He claimed that these sections were coming together, taking the support base of the SP’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak, referring to backward classes, Dalits and minorities) to 95 per cent.

The SP chief also targeted the BJP over alleged factionalism within the party, claiming that internal differences were widening and the ruling party was struggling to find candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the party had earlier conducted surveys to identify potential candidates but was now searching for them with binoculars.

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SP Chief Praises Candidates And Voters

Akhilesh congratulated SP candidates who won the elections and also praised those who, he alleged, had lost because of manipulation and electoral malpractice. He maintained that all SP candidates were winners in his eyes, even if they had not received victory certificates.

Thanking teachers and young voters, the SP chief said they had not only voted for the party but had also kept a close watch on the counting process and remained at the counting centres until the results were officially certified.

He described their unity and determination as the foundation for forming an SP government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.