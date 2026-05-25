Uttar Pradesh Surpasses Maharashtra In Peak Power Supply Under Yogi Government |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has delivered remarkable performance in providing electricity to the people of the state. Under the Yogi government, Uttar Pradesh has surpassed Maharashtra in terms of peak demand supply.

On May 24, Uttar Pradesh met a peak demand of 31,824 MW, while Maharashtra supplied 29,463 MW during the same period. This is not only the highest electricity supply ever recorded in Uttar Pradesh, but also the highest by any state in the country so far. Earlier in 2025, the highest peak demand was 31,486 MW, recorded at 12:45 am on June 11.

Despite severe heat conditions in the state, the Yogi government is ensuring the highest electricity supply in the history of Uttar Pradesh. The state achieved a major milestone in the power sector by successfully meeting a record peak demand of 31,824 MW at 10:29 pm on May 24.

The objective of the Yogi government is to provide uninterrupted and quality electricity to every home, village and city, and continuous efforts are being made in this direction. Beyond the fixed roster, efforts have been made to ensure uninterrupted power supply on a large scale across the state.

Electricity supply stood at 29,933 MW at 1 am and 30,569 MW at 3 am during the night of May 24/25. Similarly, 29,573 MW power was supplied at 5 am and 27,392 MW at 10 am on May 25.

In the same way, electricity demand of 29,616 MW was met at 2 pm. The Energy Department is continuously maintaining supply.

UPPCL Director Distribution Gyanendra Dhar Dwivedi said, “According to information provided by the State Load Dispatch Centre, 24-hour electricity supply was ensured on Sunday in urban areas, tehsils, nagar panchayats, metropolitan cities, divisional headquarters and industries. In Bundelkhand, power supply was cut for only 22 minutes.”

The Director Distribution said, “Rural areas were also provided electricity for an average of 22 to 22.5 hours, while the roster for rural areas is 18 hours. This has provided major relief to the general public, farmers, traders and industries.”

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of UP Power Corporation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal, said, “In compliance with the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to everyone in the state. All officers and employees have been deployed on a war footing for power supply works.”

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Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said, “Uttar Pradesh has now become the state providing the highest electricity availability in the country.”

He said that local disruptions may occur at some places due to technical, natural or human-related reasons, but officers and employees of the electricity department are working day and night with full dedication and commitment to resolve them.

The Energy Minister appealed to the people of the state to boost the morale of electricity workers, as they are continuously working in severe heat and difficult conditions to provide better electricity facilities to the public.