Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over UCC Push, Calls It A Diversion From Public Issues | X - yadavakhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday criticised the BJP over its demand for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), calling it an issue being used to divert public attention from other concerns.

Yadav targets BJP over UCC

Yadav took a dig at the BJP by giving a different expansion of UCC, calling it "Underground Communal Conspiracy".

He said the BJP should first fulfil its earlier promises of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and providing two crore jobs before coming up with what he described as a new "jumla".

Yadav attacks UP government

Yadav also attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over governance and corruption, saying that removing the BJP from power was necessary in the interest of democracy and the state's future.

"The entire administrative system in Uttar Pradesh has collapsed and corruption has reached its limit under the BJP government," he said.

Yadav said the Samajwadi Party was committed to uniting the PDA, referring to its political formulation of backward classes, Dalits and minorities, to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Claims on schemes and law order

He alleged that the BJP government had failed to implement any major new scheme and claimed that many of the projects showcased by the government were initiated during the previous Samajwadi Party regime.

Yadav also accused the BJP government of failing to control crimes against women and alleged that Uttar Pradesh had recorded high numbers of cases involving fake encounters and deaths in police custody since the BJP came to power.

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UCC debate continues

The BJP has been advocating a Uniform Civil Code, which seeks to establish a common set of personal laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, irrespective of religion. The issue has been politically contentious, with supporters arguing that it would promote uniformity in civil law and opponents raising concerns over religious and cultural rights.