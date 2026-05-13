Uttar Pradesh Shocker: MP Student Alleges Forced Conversion, Gangrape And ‘Halala’ Abuse In Ghaziabad; Police Launch Probe

Ghaziabad Police investigate allegations of forced conversion, gangrape and abuse filed by a student from Madhya Pradesh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ghaziabad, May 12: A shocking case involving allegations of forced religious conversion, gangrape, and exploitation under the guise of “halala” has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, creating outrage and prompting a police investigation.

According to reports, a student from Madhya Pradesh approached authorities alleging that she was trapped, assaulted, and mentally harassed by a group linked to the accused.

Complainant alleges forced conversion and abuse

The complainant alleged that she was initially befriended and emotionally manipulated before pressure was allegedly exerted on her to convert her religion. .

She further claimed that after the conversion, she was subjected to repeated sexual exploitation and abuse. The woman also accused the accused persons of forcing her into practices linked to “halala,” a controversial practice associated with certain interpretations of Islamic marital customs.

Police begin investigation into allegations

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered based on the complaint, and investigations are underway to verify the allegations and identify all individuals involved.

Authorities said statements of the complainant and other witnesses are being recorded, while digital evidence and communication records are also being examined.

Case sparks outrage and political reactions

The case has generated strong reactions on social media and among political groups due to the sensitive nature of the allegations. Several organisations demanded strict action and a fast-track investigation, while police appealed to the public not to spread unverified information during the probe.

Officials said legal action would be taken according to evidence collected during the investigation. The incident has once again intensified debate around forced conversion allegations and women’s safety issues in northern India.

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Police conduct raids as probe continues

Police teams are currently conducting raids and questioning suspects connected to the complaint as the investigation continues.