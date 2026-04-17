Bhopal Shocker! Three Minor Girls Raped, Forced To Convert Religion; Returned From Mama's House In Burkha

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of rape and religious conversion of three minor girls was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district on Friday.

According to information, the crime occurred in Bhopal and came to fore only after a victim from Ashoknagar and the other two girls, returned wearing burkhas.

Subsequently, the family members took the girl to the police station, where the police registered a case of rape based on the victim's complaint. The police have since launched a search for the accused individuals.

The mother of the victim, a resident of Piprai, filed a complaint at the police station on Thursday. She stated that her daughter had gone to stay with her maternal uncle in Bhopal.

She returned to Ashoknagar wearing a burkha, accompanied by two other girls. All the details of the incident came to light only after family members questioned them.

The investigation revealed that, in addition to the girl from Piprai, 2 other minors from Bhopal had also been subjected to religious conversion and rape. The entire sequence of events was perpetrated in Bhopal.

Ashoknagar SDOP Vivek Sharma stated that the girl from Piprai had met an accused individual named Altamash, a resident of Bhopal, at the Piprai railway station approximately four months ago.

The victim alleged that Altamash lured her, ‘brainwashed’ her, and raped her on multiple occasions. During this same period, Altamash's accomplices - Arhan Khan and Ahat Khan - deceived the victim's two friends (who were residents of Bhopal), raped them, and also forced their religious conversion.

FIR registered

Upon learning of the incident, members of various Hindu organisations arrived at the police station alongside the families of the victims.

The police have registered a case against all 3 accused under relevant sections, including charges of rape and provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Furthermore, efforts to apprehend the accused have already initiated. It has also been reported that one of the accused is currently incarcerated in jail in connection with a separate criminal offense.