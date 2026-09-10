Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur Tops August CM Dashboard Rankings, Rampur Second And Bareilly Third

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow, September 10, 2026: The impact of Yogi Government’s efforts over the past nine and a half years towards ensuring good governance and speedy resolution of public grievances is clearly visible on the ground. In the August rankings of the CM Dashboard, Shahjahanpur once again secured the top position in the state. Rampur ranked second, while Bareilly secured the third position.

The District Magistrates of Rampur, Shahjahanpur and Bareilly stated that this achievement was made possible through effective disposal of public grievances, improved feedback mechanisms and administrative reforms.

Shahjahanpur Tops Rankings

Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh stated that the CM Dashboard report evaluates the performance of districts that have demonstrated excellence in administrative efficiency, development works and revenue management.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, development projects in Shahjahanpur are being completed in a quality-driven and time-bound manner. Along with this, complaints received through the CM Dashboard are being resolved promptly and effectively.

He informed that Shahjahanpur scored 9.53 out of 10 in the August CM Dashboard rankings, securing the first position across the state. Rampur followed closely with 9.48 points to secure the second position.

Rampur Excels In Governance

Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi stated that districts are evaluated on the Chief Minister Dashboard on the basis of several parameters. These include timely disposal of public grievances, action taken on complaints received, quality of feedback and implementation of government schemes.

He informed that 68 schemes in the district were monitored through the CM Dashboard in July. Out of these, the district received an A Grade in 65 programmes.

Rampur achieved A Grade by attaining 100 per cent targets in programmes related to Alternative Energy, Energy, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Public Works Department, Planning Department, Rural Development, Medical and Health, Animal Husbandry, Basic Education, Secondary Education, Fisheries, Industries, Cooperation and Irrigation.

Top Districts In August Rankings

In the August CM Dashboard rankings, Rampur secured 9.48 out of 10 points. With this, Rampur once again secured the second position in the state. The district has also remained among the top ten districts in the CM Dashboard rankings for several consecutive months. Bareilly secured the third position with 9.43 points.

Several districts delivered strong performances and secured places among the top ten in the August CM Dashboard rankings. Azamgarh and Pilibhit jointly secured the fourth position with 9.36 points each, while Mainpuri secured the fifth position with 9.34 points.

Similarly, Maharajganj secured the sixth position with 9.27 points, Ambedkar Nagar ranked seventh with 9.26 points, Sultanpur secured the eighth position with 9.24 points, Hardoi ranked ninth with 9.23 points, and Sonbhadra entered the top ten with 9.21 points.