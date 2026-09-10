Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant On 139th Birth Anniversary, Hails His Contributions | VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath remembered Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant’s role in India’s freedom struggle and the development of Uttar Pradesh | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, September 10, 2026: On the 139th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, former Union Home Minister and first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute at his statue.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant's contributions to the freedom movement, nation-building and the development of Uttar Pradesh, and paid tribute to his memory.

महान स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी, देश के पूर्व गृह मंत्री और उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रथम मुख्यमंत्री, 'भारत रत्न' पंडित गोविंद बल्लभ पंत की 139वीं जयंती पर आज लखनऊ स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी।



पंत जी ने राज्य की शासन-व्यवस्था में सुशासन के उच्च आदर्श स्थापित… pic.twitter.com/uFBwyeFxKM — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 10, 2026

He informed, "Today is the sacred birth anniversary of Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Ji, the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Government and the people of the state, I pay my respects to Pant Ji's memory and offer my humble tribute to him.

He stated, "Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant was not only a great advocate but also a prominent freedom fighter. After the Kakori Train Action in 1925, the British government filed a case against the revolutionaries. Among the great leaders who strongly defended the revolutionaries in this case, Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant was prominent. He actively participated in the freedom movement of the country."

Pant's Role In Freedom Struggle

CM Yogi stated, "In 1937, Pant Ji was elected as the Premier of UP, but after some time, he resigned from the post and continued his active role in the freedom movement. He had played an important role in various major movements of the freedom struggle that took place from time to time, including the Quit India Movement."

Pant As First UP Chief Minister

The Chief Minister said, "With the country's independence in 1947, Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant became the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. At that time, Uttarakhand was also a part of Uttar Pradesh. In this situation, while presenting the administration of such a large state as a model of good governance, he worked for economic advancement and the interests of every section of society. Pant Ji introduced several important reforms. The land reform model presented by him was also significant."

Pant's Contribution As Home Minister

CM Yogi stated, "In 1954, Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant became the Home Minister of the country. As Home Minister, he wisely resolved the linguistic struggle taking place within the country and the attempts to lay the foundation for new divisions in society. He also played an important role in establishing Hindi as the official language."