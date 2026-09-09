Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Raises Retirement Rehiring Limit For Specialist Doctors To 70 Years | X

Lucknow, September 09: To address the shortage of doctors, particularly specialists, in the state and provide better, timely medical facilities to the general public, the Yogi government has taken a major decision in the public interest. CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase the maximum age limit for re-employment of retired specialist doctors of Provincial Medical and Health Services (PMHS) cadre from 65 years to 70 years. The government’s decision will increase the availability of experienced specialist doctors in hospitals across the state and strengthen medical services amid a growing population and increasing patient pressure. This step will be particularly important in providing timely, quality specialist medical facilities to poor and deprived sections.

Deputy CM and Minister for Medical and Health, Brajesh Pathak, stated, “Ensuring adequate availability of doctors, particularly specialist doctors, in the state is government’s priority. In view of the continuously increasing number of patients in the outpatient and inpatient departments of hospitals, this decision of CM Yogi Adityanath is an important step towards maintaining continuity in medical services.”

ACS Medical and Health, Amit Kumar Ghosh, informed that retired specialist doctors of the PMHS cadre will be re-employed against 500 non-cadre posts to ensure the availability of specialist doctors. Appointments will be made on a contractual basis through walk-in interviews. Re-employment will be made until the posts are filled by regular medical officers or for a period of one year, whichever is earlier. Thereafter, the tenure may be extended on a year-to-year basis based on work and conduct, merits and demerits, and a health certificate, but the maximum age limit will be 70 years. After regular appointment of specialist doctors, concerned non-cadre posts will automatically cease to exist. Under no circumstances will the total number of posts for re-employment exceed 500.

The re-employed specialist doctors will not be given any administrative post, nor will they be given a cadre designation. They will provide their services as ‘Consultants’ or ‘Paramarshi’. According to hospital requirements, they will also have to contribute to emergency and casualty medical services.

At the same time, provisions have also been made for the re-employment of specialist and MBBS doctors retiring from military service after completing their superannuation age, on the lines of retired doctors of the PMHS cadre. Meanwhile, the existing arrangement for the re-employment of MBBS doctors up to the age of 65 years after retirement will remain unchanged.

Private practice will be completely prohibited for re-employed specialist doctors. Doctors may recommend only medicines available in the hospital under government rules. If they engage in private practice or violate the prescribed conditions, the government may terminate their re-employment immediately.

According to the government, using the services of experienced retired specialist doctors alongside regular appointments will immediately strengthen the state's medical system. The Yogi government’s decision is seen as an important step toward increasing the availability of specialist medical services in government hospitals amid a growing population and rising patient pressure, and toward providing better healthcare facilities to the general public.