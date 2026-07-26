Uttar Pradesh: Sarnath Added To UNESCO World Heritage List, Becomes State's Fourth Heritage Site

Sarnath has been inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List, marking a major milestone for Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist heritage | File Photo

Lucknow/Varanasi, July 25, 2026: After a wait of nearly 28 years, Sarnath, the site where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon, has been inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List. The efforts of the Yogi Government have borne fruit, and Sarnath has now become India's 45th and Uttar Pradesh's fourth World Heritage Site. This historic announcement was made on Saturday during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Busan, South Korea.

With this achievement, Sarnath, one of the holiest sites of Buddhism, has received a new identity on the highest global platform for heritage recognition. It is also expected to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist Circuit on the international tourism and cultural heritage map.

Explore Sarnath, India's 45th #UNESCO World Heritage Site, where Lord #Buddha delivered his first sermon and the Wheel of Dharma was set in motion.



Discover the Dhamek Stupa, commemorating the traditional site within the Deer Park where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon;… pic.twitter.com/NtIiixExzA — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) July 25, 2026

It is noteworthy that Sarnath was included in UNESCO's Tentative List on July 3, 1998. Therefore, this recognition, received after nearly 28 years, holds special significance for Uttar Pradesh as well. Until now, the state's three World Heritage Sites were limited to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri (Agra region).

However, due to the efforts of the Yogi Government, Sarnath has now been added to this list. As a result, Uttar Pradesh's World Heritage identity has now expanded to Purvanchal. This step has brought global recognition to the state's rich Buddhist heritage.

Recognition Of Historic Heritage

The World Heritage property recognised by UNESCO includes the Chaukhandi Stupa and the archaeological remains of Sarnath. These two sites are located approximately 626 metres apart.

The Chaukhandi Stupa commemorates the meeting of Lord Buddha with his first five disciples, while the archaeological complex includes the Dhamek Stupa, Dharmarajika Stupa, the remains of ancient monasteries, and the Ashoka Pillar, among other important monuments.

Together, these monuments reflect the historical journey of Sarnath's development as one of the world's foremost centres of Buddhist faith and learning.

Sarnath is the sacred land where Lord Buddha, after attaining enlightenment, delivered his first sermon to humanity and set in motion the Dharmachakra Pravartan. Through the efforts of the Yogi Government, it has now received the distinguished recognition of a World Heritage Site.

Counted among the holiest pilgrimage sites of Buddhism, Sarnath is described in ancient Buddhist scriptures as Rishipattan. It is here that Lord Buddha preached the Dharma to his first five disciples, conveying the message of compassion, peace, and the Middle Path to all humanity. Today, this glorious heritage has gained even greater prestige on the global stage.

It is noteworthy that for nearly 2,600 years, Sarnath has remained a major centre of Buddhist faith and pilgrimage traditions. Even today, the site stands as a witness to Buddhist monastic life, ancient architecture, and a rich artistic heritage.

Government Highlights Achievement

Tourism and Culture Minister of the Yogi Government, Jaiveer Singh, described this as a historic achievement for Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage. He stated, "This honour is the result of sustained efforts to establish the state's multidimensional cultural and civilisational heritage at the national and global levels."

He further remarked, "The sacred land of Lord Buddha and the Ramayana, Uttar Pradesh is also home to the rich heritage of Jain, Sufi, and other spiritual traditions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government has accorded equal priority to the conservation and development of all faith and heritage sites."

Jaiveer Singh also stated, "After 28 years of waiting, Sarnath receiving UNESCO World Heritage status is a historic achievement. It will provide Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist Circuit with a new global identity and momentum. At the same time, the state's message of peace, spirituality, and cultural inclusiveness will reach a much wider global community."

Experts Welcome UNESCO Status

Conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah, who played a key role in preparing Sarnath's UNESCO nomination, stated, "Sarnath's identity is not limited only to its monuments." According to her, "This is the sacred site where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon, where the Buddhist Sangha was established, and where the earliest traditions of Buddhist architecture developed."

She added, "For nearly two-and-a-half thousand years, the Buddhist pilgrimage tradition has remained alive here, and it is this integrated cultural and spiritual heritage that makes Sarnath uniquely deserving of World Heritage status."

Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Department, Amrit Abhijat, stated, "Sarnath's inclusion in UNESCO's World Heritage List is a historic achievement for Uttar Pradesh." He described it as the result of the Yogi Government's sustained efforts to secure global recognition for the state's tourism destinations.

He observed, "Sarnath has always played a central role in establishing Uttar Pradesh as a global centre of Buddhist pilgrimage. The state government has consistently promoted the Buddhist Circuit on international platforms. Special emphasis has been placed on Fam Trips (Familiarisation Trips), travel trade participation, the organisation of Buddhist festivals, and the development of tourist facilities."

Amrit Abhijat further stated, "The recognition of Lucknow as UNESCO's 'Creative City of Gastronomy' in October 2025 is also a testament to the state's rich cultural identity. Now, the World Heritage recognition granted to Sarnath will play a significant role in increasing the number of foreign tourists, extending their duration of stay, and connecting them with the broader Buddhist Circuit of Uttar Pradesh."