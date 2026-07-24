Agra Development Push: CM Yogi Adityanath To Launch Healthcare, Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹342 Crore | X

Agra, July 24: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Agra on Saturday for an important two-day visit. During the visit, the Chief Minister will present the Taj city with a total of 53 major development projects worth Rs 342 crore. The Chief Minister's main programme will be held at Tata Ground on Fatehabad Road. At the beginning of the programme, the Chief Minister will visit the exhibition of government schemes put up by various departments. Thereafter, he will present certificates of appreciation to beneficiaries of public welfare schemes from the stage.

During the same special programme, appointment letters will also be distributed to newly selected Anganwadi workers. On the occasion, the Chief Minister will address a massive public gathering.

After addressing the public meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach the Commissionerate Auditorium, where he will hold a detailed review meeting of administrative and departmental works. In addition, an important meeting will be held with local public representatives to accelerate Agra's development. For the Chief Minister's secure movement, two helipads have been constructed at Tata Ground and the RBS College campus in Khandari. On Friday, the District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Chief Development Officer and all senior police and administrative officials conducted a final inspection of the arrangements throughout the day.

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "As part of the series of new development projects, the foundation stone is being laid for the construction of an underpass and service road at the railway-level crossing on the route from Nandanagar Police Outpost to… pic.twitter.com/0a8vD0pUg2 — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

During the visit, Chief Minister Yogi will lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 292.40 crore across several departments. These include several major works related to healthcare and the city's infrastructure. Prominent among them are the construction of a 150-bed Lady Loyal Hospital at a cost of Rs 93.81 crore, the CM Grid Road between Subhash Park and Maruti Estate at a cost of Rs 79.15 crore, and a storm water drain in Shastripuram at a cost of Rs 65.44 crore. In addition, the projects include the construction of a new DIOS building, tourism development of Shri Kailash Temple, a Working Women's Hostel, and the reconstruction of Balkeshwar Theme Park.

Along with the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Chief Minister will inaugurate 17 completed development projects worth Rs 50.06 crore and dedicate them to the public. These include newly constructed barracks at the district jail, built at a cost of nearly Rs 8 crore for the convenience of inmates. In addition, the Chief Minister will inaugurate a CC road constructed at a cost of Rs 57 lakh in Bapu Nagar, Khandari, development and beautification works at Paliwal Park worth Rs 4.86 crore, and RCC culverts and ducts constructed at a cost of several crores of rupees in Sikandra. These projects will further strengthen the city's infrastructure.

Metro, Smart City and 'Greater Agra' have transformed the Taj City into a modern and emerging industrial hub

Agra: Over the past nine years under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Agra district has scripted a new chapter of development. The Taj city is no longer confined to tourism alone but has rapidly evolved into a modern and industrial city.

During these nine years, the Yogi government has implemented several historic projects on the ground. Among them, the Agra Metro Rail Project, which has transformed the city's public transport, and the Gangajal Project, which delivers clean water to every household, are the most prominent. In addition, ambitious housing schemes such as 'Greater Agra' (10 hi-tech townships), with an estimated cost of Rs 5,142 crore, and 'Atalpuram' have been launched for planned urban expansion.

To improve global connectivity, the new terminal of the Agra Civil Enclave (Airport) has been constructed. Through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, the ODOC scheme has boosted Agra's delicacies such as petha, gajak, and Agra's paratha, while under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, the leather and handicraft industries have received new impetus. Along with this, the modernization of SN Medical College and infrastructure such as the CM Grid Road have established Agra as a major economic and infrastructure centre of western Uttar Pradesh.