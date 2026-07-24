Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi's Cow Conservation Vision Aims To Create New Model Of Rural Prosperity | X - myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 24: The Yogi Government is steadily moving towards transforming gaushalas into centers of the rural economy, green energy, natural farming, and local entrepreneurship, where cow dung will generate energy, cow urine will be used to create value-added products, and cow-based industries will generate a new cycle of employment and income.

The objective is to transform gaushalas into self-reliant units capable of generating better income.

To further this vision, the Uttar Pradesh Go Seva Aayog held an extensive interaction at Indira Bhawan, Lucknow, with entrepreneurs, innovative farmers, cow welfare organizations, and gaushala operators.

The meeting deliberated on how Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for cow conservation could be integrated with modern technology, innovation, and markets to develop a sustainable economic model, enabling cow conservation to be directly linked with rural development and employment.

During the meeting, Purish Kumar, Secretary of the Global Confederation of Cow-Based Industries (GCCI), presented an economic model that offered a new direction for the potential of gaushalas. He noted, "If scientific value addition is carried out for milk, cow dung, and cow urine in a gaushala housing 200 cows, and biogas, organic manure, natural farming inputs, and other cow-based products are produced in a systematic manner, a potential annual income of nearly Rs 2 crore can be generated. This can transform gaushalas into not only conservation centers but also strong foundations for rural entrepreneurship."

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During the interaction, Devaram Purohit of Gomutra Dairy, Banaskantha, Gujarat, stated, "In Abala village of Gujarat, the collection and scientific processing of cow urine has been linked with the rural economy to produce products useful for natural farming. This is providing income opportunities to local rural families while also promoting natural and chemical-free agriculture."

Shailendra Pratap Singh, former Deputy Superintendent of Police and operator of Gram Dham Gaushala, Siddhpura, Lucknow, shared information about the cow-based electricity generation model developed at the gaushala. Meanwhile, Praveen Mishra, Director of Pay Amrit Sanstha, emphasized, "The gaushala of the future will not merely be a place for cow conservation, but a rural circular bio-economy hub."

Gaurav Gupta of Rural Hub Innovations Limited shared his experiences related to innovation, entrepreneurship, and value addition of local resources in rural areas. He presented the possibilities of creating new employment and income opportunities at the local level by connecting gaushalas and rural youth with technology, markets, and entrepreneurship.

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Uttar Pradesh Go Seva Aayog Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta stated, "In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the innovations taking place in gaushalas across the state will be connected with the best technologies and successful models so that a sustainable model of self-reliance and rural prosperity can be developed alongside cow conservation." Members of the Uttar Pradesh Go Seva Aayog, Rajesh Singh Sengar, Deepak Goyal, Ramakant Upadhyay, and others were present during the interaction.