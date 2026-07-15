Uttar Pradesh: SACHiS Takes Action Against 16 Bijnor Hospitals After Ayushman Bharat Scheme Inspections | X

Lucknow, July 15: On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the State Agency for Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (SACHiS) is continuously maintaining strict monitoring to ensure that eligible beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana receive quality, transparent and timely healthcare services. As part of this effort, surprise inspections were conducted at 20 hospitals in Bijnor. During the inspection, action was taken against 16 hospitals after instances of negligence were found.

SACHiS CEO Archana Verma stated, "The objective of the inspection was to ensure that all hospitals empanelled under the scheme were fully complying with the guidelines prescribed by the Central and State Governments, the Standard Treatment Guidelines (STG), and quality standards. A three-member special team constituted by SACHiS conducted surprise inspections at 20 different empanelled hospitals in Bijnor without prior notice. During the inspection, the team thoroughly examined the healthcare services being provided to patients, treatment procedures, documents, records, claim processes and other necessary arrangements."

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Action Against 16 Hospitals

The investigation found that several hospitals were not fully complying with the prescribed standards of the scheme. Deficiencies in adherence to the Standard Treatment Guidelines as well as shortcomings related to quality standards were found at several locations. Non-compliance with the prescribed guidelines was detected in 16 hospitals. Of these, 6 hospitals have been issued suspension notices and orders have been passed to withhold their payments, while 10 hospitals have been served notices for irregularities.

The penalties will now be calculated, and a penalty amounting to 10 times the applicable amount will be imposed. Irregularities found at these hospitals included repeatedly admitting patients from the same family, booking ICU beds without necessity, and similar practices. Notices have also been issued to the audit agency, while the District Programme Coordinator has been served a show cause notice.

Strict Monitoring To Continue

CEO Archana Verma stated, "100 percent compliance with all scheme guidelines, the Standard Treatment Guidelines and quality standards is mandatory for every hospital empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. If any hospital ignores the prescribed standards or shows negligence in providing quality treatment to beneficiaries, strict action will be taken against it in accordance with the rules."

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She also reiterated that no compromise with the interests of patients will be accepted. Regular monitoring of compliance with the scheme's standards at all empanelled hospitals across the state will continue. Surprise inspections will be conducted from time to time, and wherever irregularities are found, immediate action will be taken in accordance with the rules.

She added that the department's objective is to ensure that every eligible beneficiary under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana receives transparent, standards-based and high-quality healthcare services in a timely manner so that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a healthy and empowered Uttar Pradesh can be effectively realised.