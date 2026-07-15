CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Skill Development Push And Youth Employment Initiatives In UP | X

Lucknow, July 15: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had neither employment opportunities for youth nor a transparent recruitment system. Government jobs were under the control of a single family, and nothing could be done without paying money. Uttar Pradesh was never a BIMARU state; rather, the thinking and functioning of the then government were diseased. Before 2017, the then state government itself was the biggest omen of misfortune for the state."

He added that over the past nine years, the state government has provided more than 9 lakh government jobs to youth with complete transparency, while more than 3.25 crore youth and artisans have been connected with employment and self-employment.

UP बीमारू नहीं था, बीमारू वह 'मानसिकता' थी, जो यूपी के अंदर वर्ष 2017 के पहले शासन कर रही थी... pic.twitter.com/kdsnNRvbP5 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 14, 2026

Youth Skill Development Focus

The Chief Minister was addressing the felicitation ceremony organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day-2026 on Wednesday. He honoured youth trained under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and ITIs. During the programme, he visited the exhibition, interacted with trained youth and appreciated their products.

The Chief Minister noted, "This year, UNESCO has chosen the theme of World Youth Skills Day as 'Saajha Bhavishya Ke Liye Kaushal'. Opportunities become meaningful only when there is a government with vision and a positive outlook. Uttar Pradesh has the largest youth population in the world, and this is a matter of pride. This is our demographic dividend. We are linking this scale with skilling to advance Uttar Pradesh's economy. The power of youth can become the solution to every challenge. If young people receive the right direction, training and opportunities, they can take the state's economy to new heights."

He stated that previous governments had created such conditions that people outside looked down upon Uttar Pradesh. If a young person went outside the state with a diploma or degree, he had to struggle for his identity and dignity. Government jobs were under the control of one family, and there was no transparency. Nepotism and corruption dominated recruitment processes. Nothing could be done without paying money.

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CM Highlights Governance Changes

The Chief Minister remarked, whether it is a wealthy businessman or a person living in a hut, everyone eats only two rotis. A person with limited needs sleeps peacefully. But one who has stolen money cannot even sleep properly. For such a person, life becomes worse than hell.

He observed, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi established the Skill Development Ministry in the country for the first time, giving Skill Development a new identity and direction. It has been made an effective medium for youth employment, self-reliance and economic empowerment. Around 10 years ago, most of the youth present here were students dependent on their parents."

He continued that at that time, the condition of the state was extremely poor. There was no effective system to provide quality education, skill development or connect youth with modern technology. The condition of school education was also unsatisfactory, and no efforts were made to make youth employment-oriented. Law and order was also weak. Neither daughters, nor traders, nor common citizens were safe.

The Chief Minister informed, "Uttar Pradesh is blessed specially by nature and the Almighty. It has abundant water resources in the form of rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Saryu, Gomti, Rapti and Ghaghara, a privilege that very few regions of the world possess. Spiritual and cultural heritage sites such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Naimisharanya, Vindhyavasini Dham, Maa Pateshwari Dham, Shakambhari Dham and Mahakumbh have given Uttar Pradesh a distinct identity. The state also possesses invaluable strengths in the form of talented youth and hardworking Annadata farmers."

He added that Uttar Pradesh was never BIMARU; rather, the thinking and working style of previous governments symbolised a diseased mentality. A government that neglects its youth, forces artisans to migrate and fails to respect Annadata farmers cannot work in the public interest.

Skill Training And Employment Push

Referring to the change in the government's functioning after 2017, the Chief Minister stated that the Ministry of Defence had proposed setting up the BrahMos missile project in Lucknow. At that time, the Defence Minister had also expressed the desire that if land could be provided free of cost, the project could be established in Lucknow. Subsequently, around 200 acres of land were identified. Work on the project continued even during the Covid period.

He further informed, "Several suggestions were received regarding its location in Uttar Pradesh, but we decided to establish it in Lucknow itself so that employment could also be ensured for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. AKTU was made the campus selection centre for this purpose. Thereafter, 500 youth who had completed ITI, Polytechnic and Engineering courses received employment. They included youth from Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Unnao, Kanpur, Badaun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Maharajganj, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda and Ayodhya, among other districts."

The Chief Minister stated that 96 lakh MSME units are operating in the state and have become the strong foundation of its economy. Traditional industries such as Moradabad's brass industry, Firozabad's glass industry, Meerut's sports industry, Bhadohi's carpet industry, Lucknow's Chikankari, Azamgarh's Black Pottery and Banarasi sarees are giving Uttar Pradesh's identity new global recognition. Previous governments did not provide adequate encouragement to these traditional industries.

He observed, "In accordance with changing technology, training is being imparted in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Drone Technology, 3D Printing and even Semiconductor Manufacturing in the state's ITIs and Skill Development Centres. These facilities will not remain limited to Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida or Ghaziabad, but modern skill training opportunities will also be made available in various districts of the state, including Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Ballia and Bahraich."

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Youth Urged To Become Entrepreneurs

He urged youth to aim not merely to become job seekers but job creators. The world is waiting for skilled youth. With this objective, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Industrial and Employment Zones are being established in every district through the coordination of the MSME, Skill Development, Vocational Education, Labour and Employment departments.

The Chief Minister stated, "If a young person wishes to work in Japan or any other country, training in the language of the respective country will also be provided, and assistance will be extended in securing employment. A comprehensive system is being developed to prepare youth in accordance with employment demand at the national and global levels. There are immense employment opportunities for youth in Har Ghar Nal Yojana, PNG gas expansion, Digital India, electronics, advanced manufacturing and other modern sectors."

He added that to benefit from these opportunities, youth must be trained in accordance with modern technology and the needs of industries.

Referring to a young woman present at the programme, CM Yogi said she was earning Rs 27,000 per month through her own efforts and was getting her mother treated. This is true self-reliance. These Rs 27,000 are worth more than several lakhs. He assured all possible government assistance for the treatment of the young woman's mother.

वर्ष 2017 के पहले चिकनकारी रो रही थी, ग्लास का उद्योग चौपट और ब्रास का उद्यम बर्बाद हो चुका था...



उत्तर प्रदेश आज ₹2 लाख करोड़ से अधिक के MSME Item एक्सपोर्ट कर रहा है...



डबल इंजन सरकार ने 'वन डिस्ट्रिक्ट-वन प्रोडक्ट' की ब्रांडिंग की और प्रोडक्ट्स को जीआई टैग से जोड़ा... pic.twitter.com/J03GP8hnuH — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 14, 2026

The programme was attended by the state government's Minister for Vocational Education and Skill Development Kapil Dev Agrawal, MLA Dr Neeraj Bora, Members of the Legislative Council Pawan Singh Chauhan and Mukesh Sharma, Chief Minister's Advisor Avanish Kumar Awasthi, Principal Secretary Vocational Education Dr Hari Om, Principal Secretary Labour and Employment M.K. Sundaram, Principal Secretary MSME Shashi Bhushan Lal, along with other senior officials.