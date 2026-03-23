Uttar Pradesh Rural Women Drive Dairy Revolution, Generate ₹5000 Crore Business Growth | ANI

Lucknow: Rural women in Uttar Pradesh have set an example of self-reliance by creating a new history in the field of milk production and procurement. With the support of schemes of the Yogi Government and effective implementation of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, lakhs of women in the state have now become a strong pillar of economic empowerment.

Women groups active across 31 districts of the state are collecting around 10 lakh litres of milk daily, not only increasing production but also generating a massive business of about ₹5000 crore. This has infused new energy into the rural economy and significantly increased the income of women.

Women from more than 6,000 villages are associated with this initiative and are making remarkable progress. Organized through Self Help Groups, these women are actively involved in the entire value chain including milk procurement, processing and marketing.

This model is not only providing employment to women but is also establishing them as entrepreneurs. It is reducing migration from villages while accelerating economic activities at the local level. With the support of government schemes, training and financial assistance, this network of rural women has the potential to take the state to new heights in the dairy sector in the coming years.

In Uttar Pradesh, the State Rural Livelihood Mission is emerging as a strong pillar of progress. Women from more than 6,000 villages have achieved remarkable growth through milk procurement.

Various women-led Milk Producer Companies (MPCLs) in the state are driving this transformation. In the Bundelkhand region, ‘Balini MPCL’ is operational in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur and Mahoba districts.

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In Purvanchal, ‘Kashi MPCL’ is active in Ballia, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sonbhadra and Varanasi. Samarthya MPCL is empowering women in Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Fatehpur, Amethi and Kanpur Nagar.

In the Gorakhpur division, ‘Shri Baba Gorakhnath Kripa MPCL’ is working in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts. In the Terai region, ‘Srijan MPCL’ is creating new opportunities in Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Rampur