Uttar Pradesh Rolls Out APAAR+ Mission To Digitally Track Every Student Across Schools | Representational Image

Lucknow: Now, no child in Uttar Pradesh will remain outside the education system, and their complete academic information is being recorded on a single digital platform. Under the Yogi government’s Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, APAAR Plus (APAAR+) mission, every student is being provided with a unique ID through which their education, attendance and progress can be directly monitored.

The meaning is clear, neither will any child’s record be lost nor will any student remain outside the system. This system is being implemented not only in government schools but also in aided and private recognized schools.

Under this mission, which began on April 11 and will continue till June 30, 2026, a target has been set to include 4.24 crore students. So far, more than 2.68 crore children have been covered, achieving over 63% of the target. Notably, more than 82% of children in government schools have already been connected to this digital system.

This reflects rapid progress towards making education transparent and systematic at the grassroots level. It is a major achievement towards ensuring digital access to the largest student population. In aided schools, 74.84% progress has been recorded, while private schools have achieved 50.54% and other categories 46.97%.

Under the APAAR Plus system, each student is being assigned a unique digital ID through which their entire academic profile including enrolment, attendance, class progress, examination results and achievements is securely recorded on a unified digital platform.

As this ID is linked with Aadhaar, it verifies the identity of the student, and in case of a school change, the complete academic record is automatically transferred, ensuring continuity of data. This system makes it easier to identify dropouts and fake enrolments, while also enabling the government to carry out effective monitoring and policy making based on real time data.

As a result, every student is being recorded and tracked within the system. This initiative is an important step towards making education data driven and trackable in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

The Yogi government has integrated processes such as data purification, Aadhaar seeding, biometric updates and parental consent to ensure systematic implementation of APAAR saturation. Targeted saturation camps are being organized every Saturday, while continuous reviews at the district and block levels are ensuring progress.

This mission mode campaign is linking administrative work culture with speed and accountability.

Through the APAAR ID, each student is being provided with a permanent digital academic identity, ensuring that their educational achievements, progress and records are securely maintained on a single platform.

This system is enhancing transparency and also making processes such as scholarships, school transfers, higher education admissions and career tracking more organized and seamless.