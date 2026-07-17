Uttar Pradesh Road Infrastructure Push Gains Momentum After Yogi-Gadkari Meet |

Lucknow, July 13: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a comprehensive review meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on major National Highway and road infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting included detailed discussions on proposals submitted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Chief Minister said, "Modern road infrastructure forms the foundation of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and will provide fresh momentum to investment, industry, agriculture, tourism, trade, and employment."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key driver of India's economic growth, making the development of world-class road connectivity in the state one of the Central Government's highest priorities."

He directed officials to expedite all projects by ensuring timely completion of land acquisition, forest clearances, utility shifting, and other departmental formalities.

National Highway Development Gains Momentum

The Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India informed the meeting that National Highway development in Uttar Pradesh has gained unprecedented momentum since 2014.

During this period, around 10,204 kilometres of National Highway projects have been awarded, while construction of nearly 9,329 kilometres has already been completed.

Between April 2025 and May 2026, 606 kilometres of new projects were approved and 1,010 kilometres of National Highways were completed.

An investment of approximately Rs 1.94 lakh crore has been made in National Highway projects across the state, including nearly Rs 23,445 crore during the financial year 2025-26.

It was also highlighted that decisions such as constituting a task force under the Chief Secretary, providing royalty-free soil for Greenfield projects, sharing land acquisition costs for ring roads and bypasses by the state government, and making government land available free of cost have significantly accelerated project implementation.

Appreciating these initiatives, Nitin Gadkari said, "The positive impact of effective coordination between the Centre and the state is clearly visible in the progress of these projects."

Major Highway Projects Reviewed

Reviewing the state's major under-construction National Highway projects, officials informed that the Mathura-Bareilly-Sitarganj four-lane project, being developed at a cost of approximately Rs 13,980 crore; the Agra-Aligarh four-lane project worth around Rs 5,904 crore; the Agra-Gwalior-Jhansi-Nagpur Economic Corridor; the Kanpur Ring Road; the six-lane connectivity project linking Noida International Airport at Jewar; and the Moradabad-Kashipur four and six-lane project are progressing according to schedule.

These projects will further strengthen connectivity between the National Capital Region, western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and key industrial and logistics hubs.

During the review of tree felling for the Bareilly Bypass project, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Instead of cutting trees, they should be transplanted using modern technology."

He stressed that maintaining a balance between development and environmental conservation is the need of the hour.

Connectivity Push For Eastern UP

The meeting also reviewed projects aimed at strengthening connectivity across eastern, central, and Bundelkhand regions of the state.

Officials informed that work is progressing rapidly on the Sonauli-Gorakhpur four-lane project, the Ghazipur-Ballia-Bihar border National Highway, the Prayagraj Southern Ring Road, and the Prayagraj-Jaunpur-Azamgarh-Doharighat National Highway corridor.

These projects will strengthen connectivity with the India-Nepal border, the Buddhist tourism circuit, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, while also boosting trade, tourism, and freight movement.

Reviewing the progress of the Ayodhya Ring Road, officials stated that it will provide seamless connectivity to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and other major religious sites, while reducing traffic congestion within the city.

Focus On Religious Tourism Corridors

During the review of projects of religious and cultural significance, officials informed that construction is progressing rapidly on the Ram Van Gaman Marg, Ram Janaki Marg, and the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg.

Once completed, these projects will provide modern road connectivity to Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Janakpur (Nepal), and several other major pilgrimage destinations.

The Chief Minister said, "These projects are not merely aimed at improving road connectivity but will also provide new momentum to India's cultural heritage, religious tourism, and local economies."

Future Road Projects Discussed

The meeting also reviewed strategically important future projects.

Officials informed that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are being prepared for the Ayodhya-Gonda and Rewa-Ranchi four-lane National Highways.

In addition, the proposed approximately 742-kilometre four-lane access-controlled National Highway from Shamli to Gorakhpur was also reviewed.

The Chief Minister said, "This ambitious corridor will redefine connectivity between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh and will be of immense significance for industrial growth, investment, agriculture-based economy, and strategic development."

The meeting further reviewed approved and proposed projects under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Officials informed that work is progressing rapidly on the Deva-Fatehpur four-lane project, the Vrindavan Bypass, the Kasia-Paniahwa National Highway, the Hadia Chauraha-Karmaini Ghat road, the Kudarkot-Bela Chowk road, the Colonelganj and West Gonda bypasses, and the proposed elevated corridor from Ramadevi to Gol Chauraha in Kanpur.

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Timely Completion Of Projects

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure priority-based completion of land acquisition, forest clearances, utility shifting, and other departmental formalities so that all projects can commence and be completed within the stipulated timelines.

It was informed that ten National Highway projects covering around 267 kilometres are currently under the tendering process, while work on three additional projects will begin shortly.

The meeting also reviewed projects approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and the proposed ropeway projects at Vrindavan and Prayagraj by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML).

The Chief Minister said, "Integrating religious and spiritual tourism with modern transport facilities is among the state government's priorities."

He instructed the concerned departments to ensure timely completion of all pending approvals and procedural requirements.

UP Presents Long-Term Road Plans

The Uttar Pradesh government also presented several proposals relating to the state's long-term road infrastructure requirements before the Union Minister.

These included construction of a new bridge parallel to the Naini Bridge in Prayagraj, formulation of a permanent policy for restoration of state roads damaged during National Highway construction, and the proposed North-South Corridor.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added, "Connecting different parts of the state through a high-capacity north-south road network is crucial for economic growth, industrial investment, and balanced regional development."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari acknowledged the importance of these proposals and assured that they would be considered positively.

The meeting also discussed expansion of the National Highway network, phased upgradation of two-lane and narrower roads, providing full four-lane connectivity between Lucknow and districts currently lacking such access, and developing four-lane National Highways connecting 33 district headquarters.

Proposals for ring roads in Moradabad, Aligarh, Devipatan, Jhansi, Mirzapur, and Saharanpur, as well as bypasses in Farrukhabad, Shravasti, and Maharajganj, were also reviewed.

Road Safety Given Priority

The Chief Minister said, "Providing high-quality road infrastructure to every region of the state remains a top priority."

Discussions were also held on financial support for road infrastructure projects, development of modern and attractive entry gateways at interstate borders, and strengthening road safety measures.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized that road safety must remain the highest priority and said every National Highway project should incorporate safe design, scientific rectification of black spots, modern signage, and strict adherence to road safety standards.

He instructed officials to give equal importance to reducing road accidents alongside road construction.

The Chief Minister said, "The rapid expansion of road infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh will provide fresh momentum to the state's goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. Improved National Highways will create new opportunities for investment, industry, agriculture, tourism, trade, and employment across the state."

He expressed confidence that with coordinated efforts by the Centre and the state government, all National Highway projects will be completed within the stipulated timelines, making Uttar Pradesh the country's leading state in modern, safe, and world-class road infrastructure.