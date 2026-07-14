Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹60,000 Crore Road Projects, Inaugurates Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 13, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "A new wave of development will flow across the northern and southern districts of Uttar Pradesh. The plan to connect these districts with better road connectivity has been approved. Along with this, every city with a population of 5 lakh will have a bypass, and every district headquarters will be connected by a four-lane road. This plan has also received the approval of the Central Government. Altogether, projects worth around Rs 60,000 crore have been approved."

The Chief Minister was addressing the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of highway projects in Lucknow on Monday. During the programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects worth more than Rs 4,850 crore.

The inaugurated projects included the construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow six-lane Expressway and the four-laning of the Hardoi-Lucknow National Highway (Package-4), while the foundation stone was laid for the construction of a four-lane flyover at Engineering College Chauraha. Earlier, he, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao by cutting the ribbon.

Road Connectivity Expansion

The Chief Minister stated, "Today, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji reviewed the roads and infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh. During the review, Uttar Pradesh received consent and approval for new projects worth around Rs 60,000 crore. We now have excellent connectivity from east to west. Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Lucknow-Agra Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway are among the major ones. Now, some new regions have been identified to strengthen connectivity from north to south."

He added, "Along with this, the Union Minister has also approved the plan to build one bypass in every city with a population of 5 lakh and to connect every district headquarters with a four-lane road. The word 'no' does not exist in Gadkari Ji's dictionary when it comes to development projects. He has always moved forward with an effective role in translating even the biggest projects into reality."

Development Agenda Highlighted

CM Yogi remarked, "Uttar Pradesh, once known as a BIMARU state, is today recognised for its modern infrastructure, good governance and excellent security. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh was facing a crisis of identity. There was neither policy nor intent. Previous governments, with a narrow mindset, a limited vision of development and the distorted concept of divisive politics, had turned Uttar Pradesh into a state plagued by unrest, curfews and riots. Helpless governments before the mafia had placed Uttar Pradesh among the BIMARU states. Today, the people of the state no longer face a crisis of identity. They no longer witness unrest; celebrations are now our identity. Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state. Instead, it is playing its role as the breakthrough of India's economy and as the country's growth engine."

The Chief Minister observed, "The state where it was once impossible to distinguish between a road and a pothole is today leading the country in the highest number of expressways. Uttar Pradesh now has the largest railway network, the highest number of cities with Metro services and the largest number of operational airports. This is the identity of the new Uttar Pradesh."

Expressing gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Chief Minister stated that they had continuously guided efforts to translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision into reality. He asserted, "Prime Minister Modi's vision was to utilise the network of rivers as inland waterways. Gadkari Ji worked to connect Varanasi with Haldia as the country's first inland waterway."

CM Yogi highlighted, "The country's first Rapid Rail has already commenced operations between Delhi and Meerut. Today, the state's two metropolitan cities, Lucknow and Kanpur, are strengthening connectivity through the Greenfield Expressway. This is part of the effort to establish the State Capital Region (SCR), by connecting the districts of Barabanki, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao and Raebareli around Lucknow, as the growth engine of India's economy."

Major Projects Inaugurated

The Chief Minister stated, "On April 29, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the country's largest Ganga Expressway, and on March 28, he inaugurated the country's largest Jewar Airport. Today, we are witnessing the inauguration of the 63-kilometre six-lane Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway connecting the state's two largest cities. This is, in fact, not merely an expressway but a highway that opens the path for advancing our progress."

The programme was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister Rakesh Sachan, Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, senior BJP leaders and other distinguished dignitaries.