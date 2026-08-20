Uttar Pradesh Revamps Disaster Management System With SDRF, Digital Command Centres & Faster Relief Payments | X

Lucknow, August 20: After the Yogi Government came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the disaster management framework in the state has moved beyond the traditional system of providing relief and transformed into an organised, rapid and technology-based system. Earlier, government assistance was available only for limited disasters and the state did not have its own dedicated rescue force. Now, arrangements such as SDRF, a strengthened relief system, an expanded definition of disaster, standardised relief material and assistance payments within 7 days have provided major relief to disaster-affected people.

The foundation of the existing disaster management system in India was laid with the Disaster Management Act-2005. Following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, this law came into existence on December 26, 2005. Under it, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) in the states were established. The Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (UPSDMA) had also been in existence since January 12, 2011, but the capacity for disaster management at the ground level was limited.

Before 2017, the list of notified disasters in the country was mainly limited to 12 disasters. These included cyclone, drought, earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, hailstorm, landslide, avalanche, cloudburst, pest attack and cold wave. In such a situation, there was no clear provision for assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund in cases of deaths caused by snakebite, attack by stray bulls, drowning due to reasons other than floods, boat accidents or several local incidents. This directly affected the common people.

In incidents such as lightning strikes or boat accidents, the Chief Minister's Relief Fund had to be relied upon for assistance, while in many cases of deaths due to drowning and snakebite, even the prescribed compensation was not available.

Before 2017, during disasters in Uttar Pradesh, the local police, Revenue Department and administrative machinery primarily handled relief and rescue operations. In a serious situation, the state had to wait for an NDRF team to arrive from the Centre. The state did not have its own trained and dedicated rescue force to deal with every type of disaster. This was the area where a major change took place after 2017.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was constituted. Medical and fire teams were also included in it, and personnel were trained for relief and rescue operations during different types of disasters.

This increased the state's own response capacity during floods, earthquakes, fires, accidents, building collapses and other disasters. Now, there is no longer complete dependence on central agencies during every major incident. The state police leadership has also considered the improvement in the state's disaster management capacity after the formation of SDRF as a significant achievement at various forums.

The Yogi Government has not limited disaster management merely to the formation of a force, but has also modernised its institutional framework. A new hi-tech headquarters for UPSDMA has been prepared in 2026. Built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore, the building has a 24-hour active Emergency Operation Centre and digital command-control facilities.

This will make it possible to organise the collection of information during disasters, coordination with districts, instructions to rescue teams and monitoring of relief operations in a more systematic manner. With the use of modern technology, the government's focus is now not only on providing relief after a disaster occurs, but also on advance preparedness and rapid response.

One of the most important changes after 2017 has been the expansion of the practical definition of disaster. At the state level, incidents in which affected families did not receive government assistance earlier have also been brought within the scope of relief. Apart from incidents such as drowning in rivers, ponds, drains or pits, lightning strikes, earthquakes, landslides and soil subsidence, cases such as deaths due to bull attacks and snakebite have also been included in the scope of assistance.

This has provided major support to families affected by such incidents in rural areas. At the national level too, the list of notified disasters has been expanded. With heatwave, that is, loo, and lightning strikes being included in it, states have been authorised to provide relief, treatment and rehabilitation-related assistance from SDRF funds in these incidents.

The most direct impact of changes in disaster management is visible in financial assistance. During 2010-15, the ex-gratia amount in case of death in a disaster was around Rs 1.50 lakh. For a fully damaged pucca house, assistance of around Rs 70 thousand was provided in plain areas, while only Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,400 was provided for clothes and utensils.

Later, with amendments to the national SDRF and NDRF norms, assistance in case of death was increased to Rs 4 lakh. Assistance for a fully damaged pucca house reached Rs 95,100. Assistance for clothes and utensils was also increased to Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 per family. The assistance amount for a seriously injured person was also increased by up to Rs 12,700.

In cases such as death due to lightning, where assistance earlier depended mainly on the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, there is now a provision for assistance of Rs 4 lakh from SDRF under prescribed norms. Similarly, in cases of death due to drowning and snakebite apart from floods, assistance of up to Rs 4 lakh has also been provided.

The changes in the disaster relief system have not been limited to increasing the compensation amount, but emphasis has also been placed on simplifying the payment process. Particularly in cases of snakebite, financial assistance could earlier take a long time due to procedures such as post-mortem and preservation of viscera. With changes in such procedures, arrangements have now been made to provide eligible families assistance quickly.

A target has been set to make payments within seven days in cases of deaths related to state disasters. This can provide immediate assistance to family members facing financial crisis after the death of the earning member of the family in a disaster.

Before 2017, during floods or other disasters, the relief system was mainly limited to basic necessities such as cooked food, flour-rice and tarpaulins. Differences could also be seen at the district level in the quantity and arrangements of relief material.

Now, relief material in Uttar Pradesh has been made more organised and standardised. For currently flood-affected families, the foodgrain kit contains 17 types of items. It includes 10 kg flour, 10 kg rice, 10 kg potatoes, 5 kg lai, 2 kg roasted gram, 2 kg arhar dal, salt, turmeric, chilli, coriander, 5 litres refined oil, matchboxes, candles, biscuits and other essential items. Along with this, chlorine tablets to make water safe and bathing soaps are also provided.

Keeping the needs of women in mind, arrangements have been made for Dignity Kits. This ensures that women do not have to compromise their dignity during disasters. The administration is providing all possible assistance in this regard. At the same time, arrangements for fodder for animals belonging to affected families have also become part of the relief system.

In Uttar Pradesh, preparedness for relief and rescue during floods is now much more comprehensive than before. Flood posts and relief camps are being established in vulnerable areas. Relief material is being transported to affected areas through boats and motorboats. Emphasis is also being placed on deployment of medical teams at relief camps, fogging and health-related arrangements.

Before 2017, disaster management in Uttar Pradesh was mainly a relief system based on the Revenue Department and local administration. Today, it has been supplemented by arrangements such as trained SDRF, coordination with central agencies, digital command centres, an expanded disaster list, standardised relief kits, animal fodder, women-centric relief and rapid financial assistance.