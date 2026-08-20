Japan's Yamanashi Delegation Visits Taj Mahal, Explores Uttar Pradesh Tourism Opportunities | X - _InvestUP

Agra, August 20: The Yogi Adityanath Government of Uttar Pradesh is continuously working to establish the state as a global tourism and investment hub. In this direction, a historic moment was witnessed in Taj City Agra on Thursday, when a high-level delegation from Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture began its much-awaited tourism visit to Uttar Pradesh. The Japanese delegation, led by Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture Kotaro Nagasaki and Deputy Governor Junichi Ishidera, not only visited the Taj Mahal, counted among the seven wonders of the world, but also experienced Indian culture, the traditions of Braj and the splendid hospitality of the Uttar Pradesh Government at close quarters.

On the arrival of the foreign guests, a unique glimpse of Uttar Pradesh's rich heritage and vibrant culture was presented. After participating in the programme at Galgotias University during the day, as soon as the delegation reached Agra, it was welcomed with the colours of the traditional culture of Braj. Peacock dance and extremely captivating performances of Braj Rasiya were presented in honour of the Japanese delegation. These cultural programmes won the hearts of the foreign guests. Director General of Tourism Dr. Vedpati Mishra and State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh met the guests at JP Palace and had lunch with them. From the very beginning of the visit, the Japanese delegation realised how deeply the tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava:' is lived under the Yogi Government.

After lunch and the formal meeting, the Japanese delegation proceeded to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal. The grandeur of this magnificent structure made of white marble and its intricate carvings greatly impressed the Japanese guests. After seeing the beauty of the Taj Mahal with his own eyes, Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki appeared completely overwhelmed.

Sharing his experience, Kotaro Nagasaki said, "Despite seeing it many times in photographs, seeing it up close is an entirely different experience. I had seen the Taj Mahal many times in photographs, but after coming here, I felt its craftsmanship in a completely different way. From a distance, it looks as magnificent as it is, but the closer you look, the more its intricate details impress you.”

Travel arrangements for the foreign guests were kept so smooth and transparent that they did not face any kind of inconvenience. Under the directions of the Yogi Government, the administration had made world-class arrangements for security, traffic and hospitality. President of Yamanashi University Kazuhiko Nakamura openly appreciated these excellent arrangements for the visit.

Nakamura said, "Despite the busy schedule, the delegation had an excellent experience of travelling from one place to another with ease and on time. The best arrangements are often those that travellers do not have to think about separately. We have been able to move comfortably and on time from one programme to another, which allowed our entire focus to remain on understanding the people, culture and places here rather than on the arrangements for the journey."

The Japanese delegation in Agra was given an in-depth experience not only of a historical monument like the Taj Mahal, but also of the cultural identity of the Braj region. Yamanashi Deputy Governor Junichi Ishidera appreciated Braj culture and described it as a special experience.

He said, “It was very special that the journey of the Japanese delegation began not directly with a building or a tourist destination, but with a vibrant experience of the local culture. The traditional welcome introduced us to the rich culture of this region. This naturally creates a curiosity to know and understand a place even before seeing it.”

After enjoying tourism and culture in Agra, the Japanese delegation departed for the state capital Lucknow on Thursday evening. The Yogi Government has proposed organising a major tourism programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on August 21. An important roundtable meeting will be held here with more than 50 tour operators, hotel businesses and entrepreneurs.

Along with this meeting, a tourism exhibition and dialogue sessions on possibilities for mutual cooperation will also be organised. The Lucknow programme will take the delegation's visit beyond tourism and focus on possibilities for institutional cooperation in the hospitality sector. Serious issues such as Buddhist tourism, wellness tourism, cultural exchange and developing new experiences for tourists will be discussed. After this, the delegation will travel to eastern Uttar Pradesh, including the spiritual city of Varanasi and important sites associated with the centuries-old Buddhist ties between India and Japan.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "Agra is the first stop of the Japanese delegation's visit to Uttar Pradesh. After experiencing the grandeur of the Taj Mahal, the journey will now connect the delegation with those colours and experiences of the state that further broaden Uttar Pradesh's tourism identity. The Taj Mahal may be the most familiar and attractive gateway to knowing UP, but the journey ahead will present a new picture of the state's diversity. In Lucknow, the Japanese delegation will experience Awadhi hospitality, delicious cuisine and better tourism at close quarters. At the same time, the journey to eastern Uttar Pradesh will introduce them to the centuries-old Buddhist and spiritual ties between India and Japan."

Minister Jaiveer Singh further added, “Our effort is that the delegation should view these different stops in Agra, Lucknow and Purvanchal not merely as separate tourist destinations, but as a comprehensive and interconnected tourism experience of Uttar Pradesh. This visit will help Japanese tourists and institutions develop a direct understanding of Uttar Pradesh. India and Japan have already had strong relations, and tourism gives these relations a human dimension. If this visit inspires more Japanese tourists to know Uttar Pradesh, then the visit will prove to be far more meaningful than its objective.”

Certainly, this visionary initiative of the Yogi Government will not only enable Uttar Pradesh to emerge more strongly on the world tourism map, but will also set new records in the direction of foreign investment and employment generation.