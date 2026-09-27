Uttar Pradesh: Relief Operations Intensified As 63 Districts Record Above-Normal Rainfall; 117 Houses Damaged

Relief teams remain on alert across Uttar Pradesh as heavy rain triggers damage and concerns over rising river levels | PTI

Lucknow, September 26, 2026: Uttar Pradesh has kept its relief and rescue arrangements fully activated amid heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions that have continued for the past 48 hours.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the administration is continuously monitoring affected areas. Relief Commissioner Dr Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod on Saturday directed the District Magistrates of the affected districts to personally meet families affected by excessive rainfall and ensure prompt resolution of their problems.

He made it clear that, under all circumstances, the safety of life and property of the general public should be the District Magistrates' highest priority.

Vigilance In Nepal Border Districts

In view of heavy rainfall in Nepal and the possibility of rising river levels, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Relief Commissioner asked the administration to exercise extra vigilance in the border districts. The concerned District Magistrates were directed to continuously monitor river water levels and keep flood relief and rescue teams on alert.

According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, weather conditions in the state are likely to return to normal after the next 36 hours. The Relief Commissioner has appealed to the general public to leave home only when absolutely necessary and remain in safe places.

He appealed to people to follow the guidelines issued by the administration and the Meteorological Department. In case of any disaster, people can seek immediate assistance by contacting the relief helpline 1070.

63 Districts Record Above-Normal Rainfall

The Relief Commissioner said that above-normal rainfall has been recorded in 63 districts of the state. During the past 24 hours, the entire state received 19 times more rainfall than normal. Farrukhabad recorded 200 times normal rainfall, Kanpur Nagar 160 times, and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, and Hardoi 130 times. Bhadohi, Deoria and Aligarh received normal rainfall, while Ghazipur recorded the lowest rainfall.

Meanwhile, no rainfall was recorded in Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Hapur.

117 Houses Damaged In Rain

Information has been received that 117 houses were damaged in the state due to excessive rainfall and storms during the past 48 hours. The Relief Commissioner directed the concerned District Magistrates to immediately provide the admissible assistance amount to affected families with full sensitivity.

He instructed officials to immediately survey and assess the damage caused by heavy rainfall and provide relief assistance to affected people at the earliest, as per rules. Field officials were also directed to promptly assess crop damage due to rainfall so affected farmers could receive assistance as per rules.

Relief Teams Kept On Alert

The Relief Commissioner directed District Magistrates to utilise the services of Fire Services, PAC, Civil Defence, Home Guards and Aapda Mitras as required. All relief and rescue teams have been directed to remain active and ensure continuous visits and monitoring in the affected areas.

District Magistrates have been instructed to remain in the field, continuously assess the situation, and take prompt decisions according to local conditions. The Yogi government has made it clear to the administration that there should be no negligence at any level in ensuring public safety during adverse weather conditions.

Instructions have been issued to immediately take cognisance of waterlogging around kutcha houses through Lekhpals and Village Development Officers. Along with ensuring proper drainage arrangements, officials have been directed to take necessary protective measures for the safety of families living in kutcha houses. If required, such families should be shifted to safe locations.