Uttar Pradesh: RDA Takes Action Against Illegal Constructions In Mohammad Ali Johar University Campus | X - ANI

Lucknow, July 15: Under the zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions and violations of land-use regulations, strict action is continuously being taken across the state. As part of this drive, the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) has issued a demolition order in a major action against buildings constructed in the Mohammad Ali Johar University campus without approved building plans.

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh: Rampur District Magistrate has ordered demolition of constructions at Jauhar University following a hearing between the Rampur Development Authority and university authorities. The action relates to buildings allegedly constructed without approved maps or… pic.twitter.com/tOFwyok5iA — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2026

The action has been taken under Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973. Following a detailed hearing and examination of documents, the order categorised 38 buildings in the university campus as illegal constructions and directed their demolition.

Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi stated that continuous action is being taken against illegal constructions in the district. Accordingly, an inquiry into the construction of Mohammad Ali Johar University was initiated on the basis of the report submitted by the Regional Junior Engineer. Thereafter, the university management was issued a notice and directed to present its case.

The university administration submitted its reply on July 8, while a personal hearing was also held on July 15, in which officials and advocates representing both the university and the Development Authority were present. During the hearing, the university argued that the village of Singankhera, where the university is located, was not included in the development area of the Rampur Development Authority before September 27, 2024. Therefore, there was no requirement to obtain approval of the building plans from the Development Authority. The university also contended that the constructions had been carried out much earlier and could not be declared illegal on the basis of the current rules. The Rampur Development Authority did not accept these arguments. The order stated that even though village Singankhera was included in the development area later, it was mandatory to obtain approval of the building plans from the competent authority at the time of construction.

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During the inquiry, records received from the Rampur Zila Panchayat clearly established that only the building plans for the Medical College building and the Academic Block in the university campus had been approved. No valid approval was available for the remaining 38 buildings.

According to DM Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, the Rampur Development Authority also mentioned in its order that the university management itself was aware of this fact. Approval was mandatory for construction because it had obtained permission from the Zila Panchayat for two buildings. Despite this, the remaining buildings were constructed without approval. The Authority treated this as a violation of the rules and stated that action could be taken against such constructions under Section 59 of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, even if the area was brought within the jurisdiction of the Development Authority at a later stage. The demolition order also examined in detail the various legal arguments put forward by the university, including references to the Master Plan, Zonal Plan, and different provisions of the Act.

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In its order, the Authority stated that these provisions had been misinterpreted and that such interpretation could not render the constructions lawful. The order clarified that the validity of any construction is determined by approval obtained from the competent authority in accordance with the law in force at the time of construction.