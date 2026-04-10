Supreme Court Slams Uttar Pradesh Officials Over Meerut Illegal Constructions, Orders Demolition Of 859 Structures

Supreme Court orders demolition drive in Meerut after pulling up authorities over illegal constructions | File pic

Meerut, April 10: In a stern rebuke to Uttar Pradesh authorities, the Supreme Court has sharply criticized officials over their prolonged inaction against illegal constructions in Meerut, calling the episode an “eye-opener” for state machinery across the country.

The court observed that timely enforcement could have prevented the present crisis involving unauthorized commercial structures operating in residential zones.

Court orders demolition of illegal structures

Hearing a contempt petition over failure to act against illegal buildings in Meerut’s Central Market area, the apex court ordered authorities to proceed with demolition of unauthorized setbacks in nearly 859 properties within two months.

It also directed strict action after finding that many schools, hospitals, banks, and commercial establishments were functioning from structures allegedly built in violation of approved plans and zoning norms.

The court also pulled up senior IAS officers over delays in implementing earlier demolition and sealing orders, remarking that public pressure or “hue and cry” from encroachers cannot override the rule of law.

Court questions delay in enforcement

Judges questioned why authorities had failed to act despite repeated warnings and earlier court directions.

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Sealing and demolition drive underway

Following the court’s intervention, local authorities have accelerated sealing and demolition operations in the affected areas under heavy security deployment.

Officials have already sealed dozens of illegal commercial units, while notices are being issued to occupants to remove unauthorized portions themselves or face demolition and cost recovery.