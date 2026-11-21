Ratnaafin Joint Managing Director and CEO Malav Desai highlights the company's expansion in Uttar Pradesh with a new branch in Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow, November 20, 2026: Ratnaafin, an MSME-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC), has opened a new branch in Lucknow to expand its footprint in Uttar Pradesh and strengthen financing support for businesses and clean energy adoption.

Focus On Business And Solar Financing

The branch will focus on equipment finance, residential solar loans and commercial solar loans, helping businesses invest in productive assets while encouraging households and enterprises to adopt solar energy solutions.

Ratnaafin Joint Managing Director and CEO Malav Desai said Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major growth engine, driven by infrastructure development, industrial expansion and increasing clean energy adoption. He said the Lucknow branch reflects the company's commitment to bringing specialised financial solutions closer to customers.

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