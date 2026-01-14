Uttar Pradesh Ranks 4th Overall In NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2024

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh today is not only rapidly emerging as an exporting state but is also presenting an example as a new national model by linking exports to employment, investment, regional balance and inclusive development. Its latest example is the Export Preparedness Index EPI 2024 ranking released by NITI Aayog. In this ranking released on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh registered a notable achievement by securing overall fourth position and first position among landlocked (LANDLOCKED) states. In 2022 ranking, Uttar Pradesh was overall seventh and second among landlocked states. This major leap in just two years is being considered a direct result of comprehensive reforms in the state’s export sector and export-promotion policies of Yogi Adityanath government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership has given special emphasis on strengthening export infrastructure in the state, increasing cost competitiveness, promoting export of diverse products and easing business environment. Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy, One District–One Product (ODOP) scheme, Common Facility Centers, logistics reforms, road-connectivity and dry ports have proved important in accelerating export readiness. Facilities like reimbursement on freight charges, participation in national and international fairs/exhibitions, quality certification, e-commerce onboarding fees, courier and air-freight expenses and export credit guarantee provided by the government have reduced cost burden on exporters and made them competitive in global markets.

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show organized for past three years has worked as an important platform for state’s exporters. Through this, UP’s MSMEs and traditional artisans got direct contact with international buyers, due to which entry into new markets and increase in export orders was recorded. This has given new identity to state’s handloom, handicrafts, food-processing, leather, pharma and agri-based products.

NITI Aayog prepared EPI-2024 ranking by evaluating states on basis of four main pillars export infrastructure, business ecosystem, policy and good governance and export performance along with 13 sub-pillars and 70 indicators. Uttar Pradesh has recorded comprehensive improvements on these various standards. Expansion of export portfolio, reach to new markets, development of logistics support system and industry-friendly policies have strengthened UP’s position.

In the ranking, first three positions are held by coastal states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, while Uttar Pradesh reaching fourth position despite not having sea coast is being seen as a big success. Due to not having sea coast, Uttar Pradesh’s exporters have to bear more time and cost in reaching ports. Despite this, state’s reaching overall fourth position is proof that structural reforms done by Yogi government, policy support and active hand-holding have delivered real benefits to exporters.