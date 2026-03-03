Uttar Pradesh Pushes Tech-Driven Agriculture To Empower Small Farmers | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has recorded notable progress in linking the agriculture sector with modern technology and institutional support. Currently, 156 registered agri startups are active in the state, providing farmers with credit facilities, advisory services and digital solutions. These initiatives under Yogi government have laid a strong foundation for making farming more profitable and sustainable.

State government has emphasized moving agriculture beyond traditional frameworks and integrating it with technology-driven models. Through startups, farmers are receiving timely access to credit, crop management advice and direct market linkages. This has reduced the dependence of small and marginal farmers on traditional moneylenders and ensured access to transparent financial services.

According to agricultural experts, digital platform based services have made information more accessible in rural areas. Weather forecasts, crop selection guidance and advice related to seeds and fertilizers are now available through mobile applications and call centers. This has increased the potential for reducing production costs and improving productivity. State government believes that technology-based interventions will provide long-term stability to the agriculture sector.

Through startup policies, investment incentives and skill development programs, government is encouraging youth to take up agricultural entrepreneurship. This has expanded self-employment opportunities in rural areas and advanced efforts to establish agriculture as a modern business. Work is underway on a roadmap to develop the state into a major center of agri-innovation in the coming years.

Experts in agriculture sector believe that if this chain of credit access, market linkage and technical guidance continues to strengthen, Uttar Pradesh can play a leading role in the country’s agricultural economy. Government’s focus is on increasing farmers’ incomes, reducing agricultural risks and making villages self-reliant. The active participation of 156 agri startups is being considered a significant step toward this broader transformation.