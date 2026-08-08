Uttar Pradesh: Project Praveen AI Assessment Sees 50,000 Students Participate, Over 12,500 Enter Top Category

Students participating in Project Praveen’s AI assessment have recorded strong results, with more than 12,500 candidates securing scores above 80% | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, August 8, 2026: Positive results have emerged from ‘Project Praveen’, an initiative launched by the Uttar Pradesh government to connect the state’s youth with future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Nearly 50,000 students participated in the state-level assessment examination of the four-hour ‘AI for All’ course conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission in secondary and aided schools and achieved an average score of 70.41 out of 100.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal said that Uttar Pradesh was emerging as a leading state in the field of skill development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said the objective of the AI course under ‘Project Praveen’ was to bridge the digital divide between villages and cities and equip students with future technologies.

Transparent Examination Process

Mission Director Pulkit Khare said the examination was completed in a transparent and efficient manner within a record period of five days. Question papers were dispatched confidentially to districts on July 8, the main examination was conducted on July 9, a special examination for absent students was held on July 10, evaluations were completed in 73 districts by July 13, and the results were verified on August 8.

More than 89 per cent of students successfully cleared the examination and were classified into three categories. In the Excellent Category (more than 80 per cent marks), more than 12,500 candidates scored above 80 marks. In the Competent Category (50 to 80 marks), more than 28,000 students achieved scores within this range. A total of 4,819 students fell under the Special Attention Required Category (less than 50 marks), for whom special remedial classes are planned.

Western Uttar Pradesh And Bundelkhand Lead

In the regional performance analysis, 18,395 students from Western Uttar Pradesh secured the top position with an average score of 74.3, while 37.8 per cent of students from the region were placed in the Excellent Category.

Bundelkhand recorded an average score of 74.2 and reported the lowest proportion of students scoring below 50 marks, at 4.9 per cent.

The average score in Central Uttar Pradesh stood at 69.7, while 14,387 students from 21 districts of Purvanchal recorded an average score of 64.7.

Special AI Modules Planned

Khare said ‘Remedial AI Modules’ would be introduced for students scoring below 50 marks, particularly in Purvanchal. Students securing more than 80 per cent marks will receive specialised guidance in Advanced AI, Advanced Coding, and Robotics.

Under ‘Project Praveen’, a 210-hour free skill development programme is being conducted for students of Classes 9 to 12, covering job-specific skills in fields such as information technology, beauty and wellness, healthcare, agriculture, and electronics. Alongside this programme, the separate four-hour ‘AI for All’ course is also being conducted.