Uttar Pradesh Politics: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Ahead Of 2027 Polls, Calls It Battle To Save Democracy And Constitution

Akhilesh Yadav addresses party workers in Lucknow, launching a sharp attack on BJP ahead of 2027 UP elections | File Photo

Lucknow, March 30: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, calling the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections a decisive battle to “save the nation, democracy, and the Constitution.”

Addressing party workers at the state headquarters in Lucknow, he alleged that the BJP government has pushed the state into corruption and misgovernance.

Allegations of corruption and misgovernance

Yadav claimed that corruption and commission-based practices have spread across departments, accusing the ruling party of diverting public funds meant for development into private pockets. He said people across the state are troubled by rising inflation and unemployment, adding that the BJP has stalled growth and burdened citizens with poor policies.

Call to strengthen organisation

Urging party workers to gear up for the upcoming polls, he emphasised the need to strengthen booth-level organisation and aim for a bigger victory than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also warned that the BJP may attempt to influence elections through unfair means and misuse of power.

Criticism of BJP’s tactics

Accusing the BJP of deliberately maligning the Samajwadi Party, Yadav said such tactics would not succeed as people have seen through what he termed as the “true face” of the ruling party.

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Confidence in electoral change

He asserted that public anger is rising and voters are ready to reject divisive politics. He concluded by expressing confidence that the people of Uttar Pradesh will bring change in 2027 and end what he described as politics driven by hatred and deception.