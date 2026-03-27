'Should Become Delivery Chief Minister': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav | X @ians_india

New Delhi: Commenting on the LPG situation, Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, saying "he should become Delivery Chief Minister".

Yadav's remark came after Dy CM Maurya, while speaking to reporters regarding an earlier statement of the SP chief on the reported LPG crisis, had said, "If they don't have cylinders, they should let us know. We will send it to them."

Akhilesh Yadav told IANS, "This is a new world. Delivery boys are required. He should become Delivery Chief Minister rather than remaining Deputy CM."

Delhi: On UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "...Instead of being the Deputy Chief Minister, he should become the 'Delivery' Chief Minister..." pic.twitter.com/yvKqGLF87H — IANS (@ians_india) March 27, 2026

He further asserted, "He should become Delivery Chief Minister and whoever requires cylinders or other things, he will fulfill it."

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Yadav stated that people are waiting in queues for LPG cylinders. He said, "At the beginning as well at the end of the month there are queues of people (waiting for cylinders) in Uttar Pradesh. The government is still saying that LPG cylinders are available."

He added, "They (the government) will now ask to make smaller chapattis. So the question is what is the government doing?"

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday categorically stated that India's petroleum and LPG supply situation is fully secure and under control, calling upon citizens not to be misled by a "deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation" that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic.

Furthermore, Yadav also reacted to reports of BJP MLC, Devendra Pratap Singh's letter to the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice alleging police irregularities in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur.

The SP chief told IANS, "This is nothing new in Uttar Pradesh. When they say there is no mafia in UP, you should understand that there is only one mafia. Fake encounters have not happened just once."

"Whenever a fair investigation is conducted, you will find that countless fake encounters have taken place in the Uttar Pradesh government. People have submitted notices to the National Human Rights Commission. They have gone to courts. When justice will be delivered many officials will go to jail, even their family members won't be able to save them," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)