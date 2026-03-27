Delhi News: Major Fire Breaks Out At Vishal Mega Mart Near Sector 76 Metro; Video Shows Store Gutted

X/@IANS

Noida: A major fire broke out early Friday morning at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet near Sector 76 metro station, gutting large portions of the building before being brought under control by fire officials.

According to officials, the blaze started around 4:30 am in the store located under the jurisdiction of Sector 49 police station, quickly spreading across the premises.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said the fire engulfed the structure, causing extensive damage to the building before firefighters managed to contain it.

No Casualties Reported

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident, providing relief amid the scale of the fire.

Firefighting teams rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after sustained efforts. Cooling operations are currently underway.

Further Details Awaited

Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is expected.