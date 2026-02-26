VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mangala Gowri Shopping Mall Near Jubilee Hills Metro Station In Hyderabad |

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at the Mangala Gowri Shopping Mall near the Jubilee Hills Metro Station in Hyderabad on Thursday morning, triggering panic among commuters and local residents due to thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building. Visuals of the fire showed massive blaze engulfing the entire building along with thick black smoke billowing from the burning structure.

Massive fire breaks out at Mangala Gowri Shopping Mall, at Road No.36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.



As its Clothes showroom, #flames fastly spreading to all floors.



Three fire tenders reached the site and trying to douse the fire.#FireAccident #Hyderabad #Fire #MangalaGowri pic.twitter.com/WR5Bt8Xqmx — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 26, 2026

According to preliminary information, the fire originated in the basement of the mall, where a decorative temple set had been installed. The blaze reportedly started suddenly while the showroom was in the process of opening for the day. The decoratives in the basement caught fire, causing the flames to spread rapidly to other sections of the building within a short span of time.

Panic Among Motorists Passing Nearby

Motorists passing through the busy stretch near Jubilee Hills Metro Station were seen stopping their vehicles in panic as heavy smoke reduced visibility and engulfed the surrounding area. Several videos from the spot showed dense black smoke rising high, creating fear among pedestrians and shopkeepers in the vicinity.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | A fire broke out at the Mangalya Gowri Saree showroom on Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Fire vehicles have reached the spot and are working to control the blaze. pic.twitter.com/gIaTO5LVYm — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2026

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched operations to bring the fire under control. Firefighters are currently engaged in dousing the flames and preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby structures.

Huge fire broke out at a shopping complex in Jubilee Hills on Thursday morning.



Fire officials said that no casualties and injuries were reported. The shop is undergoing renovation. @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/rT3CUfndoT — Revanth Chithaluri (@RevanthCh_) February 26, 2026

Firefighting Operations Underway

Initial reports suggest that the temple set in the basement was completely gutted in the fire. The flames then spread to the showroom area, destroying a large quantity of clothes and other items kept inside. Officials said the extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, as firefighting operations are still underway.

There are also unconfirmed reports that four people may be trapped inside the showroom. Rescue teams are carrying out search operations, though there has been no official confirmation regarding injuries or casualties so far.

The exact cause of the fire at Mangala Gowri Shopping Mall is not yet known. Authorities said a detailed investigation will be conducted once the fire is fully extinguished to determine what triggered the blaze.