Uttar Pradesh Police To Deploy Specialised 'Cyber Singham' Force Across All 75 Districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a major transformation in policing as the Uttar Pradesh Police prepares a specialized “Cyber Singham” force across all 75 districts. Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is intensifying the use of scientific investigation and modern technology to tackle crime more effectively.

A large-scale training program is underway at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS), aimed at developing 500 forensic experts in five phases. So far, 300 personnel have been trained, with the remaining batches scheduled soon.

What sets this initiative apart is its cascading model. Trained officers will return to their districts and commissionerates to train others from constables to inspectors creating a strong, statewide network of forensic expertise. Workshops will focus on crime scene management, cyber forensics, digital evidence preservation, and advanced investigative techniques.

Officials say the program will significantly enhance the efficiency and accuracy of investigations. Personnel are being trained in modern practices such as cyber tracking, scientific sampling, and forensic analysis, ensuring that evidence is collected and preserved with precision from the moment officers reach a crime scene. According to UPSIFS founding director G.K. Goswami, three batches have already completed training, with the fourth batch beginning on April 27. The final phase will complete the preparation of all 500 experts.

The initiative marks a significant step toward building a technology-driven, scientifically robust law enforcement system, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s push for stronger law and order through modern policing methods.