Uttar Pradesh Poised For AI-Led Employment & Technological Progress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the Uttar Pradesh AI and Health Innovation Summit organized at The Centrum hotel, in Lucknow on Monday. | ANI

Lucknow: The double-engine government’s commitment to building a developed India and a developed Uttar Pradesh is now clearly visible on the ground. Future-oriented technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being rapidly adopted across various sectors in Uttar Pradesh. AI is being seen as the “next big thing” — the next major transformation. This was stated by Puch AI Co-founder and CEO Siddharth Bhatia, who met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. The meeting focused on AI-related initiatives in the state and ways to make the technology more accessible to the public.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Siddharth Bhatia said that when the vision, objectives, and ambitions of the leadership are clear, positive outcomes naturally follow. He noted that the way AI policies are being formulated and implemented in Uttar Pradesh will lead to major achievements in the coming years, including significant employment generation. He emphasized that widespread and inclusive access to AI will be a key driver in transforming both the state and the country.

The Puch AI Co-founder and CEO said that AI usage in India has grown rapidly over the past few years. However, it is essential that India’s data remains secure within the country. This, he said, will enable more effective implementation of government schemes through AI. He added that his team is working to make AI accessible in a manner where farmers, homemakers, professionals, and students can seek solutions through a simple phone call or WhatsApp message — without the need to download any app. He stressed that the service should be free for all and so simple that users do not need to learn prompts.

Drawing a parallel, he cited UPI as an example. Initially met with apprehensions, UPI has today become a powerful digital payment tool reaching every household, including the most remote areas of the country. Similarly, AI should reach every citizen of Uttar Pradesh and India, and continuous efforts are being made in this direction.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hears Public Grievances At Janta Darshan, Orders Swift Action

Siddharth Bhatia further said that AI is not a tool for job losses but a powerful medium for employment generation. He noted that adopting AI is the need of the hour, and those who remain unaware of it risk being left behind. The future, he said, demands that professionals and citizens alike not only understand AI but use it effectively. While Uttar Pradesh has taken commendable steps at scale, these efforts must be taken further.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. Siddharth Bhatia will also represent the AI sector at an upcoming international conference to be held in Davos, Switzerland.