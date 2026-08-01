Uttar Pradesh: Over 5.40 Lakh Complete e-KYC Under CM Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, August 1, 2026: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has achieved record speed in implementing the Chief Minister Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana, further strengthening health security for teachers and non-teaching employees.

Within just 22 days of the launch of the scheme for the Basic and Secondary Education departments from Varanasi on July 8, e-KYC of nearly 42 per cent of the eligible teacher personnel has been completed.

Similarly, within just four days of the launch of the scheme for the Higher Education Department from Agra on July 26, e-KYC of nearly 47 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries has already been completed. After the completion of e-KYC, beneficiaries will be entitled to cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals.

Scheme Implementation Gains Pace

During the Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly on February 20, 2026, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the provision of cashless medical facilities for teachers and non-teaching employees. Thereafter, the state government completed the scheme framework, portal, arrangement of empanelled hospitals and other departmental preparations in a time-bound manner.

Within just 138 days of the announcement, the Chief Minister launched the Chief Minister Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana for the Basic and Secondary Education departments from Varanasi on July 8. Eighteen days later, on July 26, the Higher Education Department was also brought under the ambit of the scheme from Agra. This progress achieved in a short period is evidence of the effective implementation of the scheme and continuous monitoring at the government level.

Out of a total of 12,89,018 eligible teacher personnel across the three education departments, 5,40,878 teachers, non-teaching employees and their dependants have completed e-KYC and joined the Chief Minister Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana. The objective of the scheme is to provide a robust health security cover to the state's education fraternity. This is why the government is implementing it in mission mode and moving rapidly to connect the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries with the scheme in a short period.

Department-Wise Progress

Under the scheme, 11,03,464 eligible teacher personnel have been included in the Basic Education Department. Of these, 4,57,390 beneficiaries have completed e-KYC so far.

The campaign is being regularly reviewed at the departmental level in every district to ensure that all eligible teachers, non-teaching employees and their dependants are connected with the scheme within the stipulated timeframe.

In the Secondary Education Department, e-KYC has been completed for 65,754 teacher personnel out of 1,47,543 eligible beneficiaries. Departmental officials have been directed to monitor institution-wise progress and ensure the registration of 100 per cent of eligible beneficiaries.

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath brought the Higher Education Department under the scheme from Agra on July 26, the campaign gained rapid momentum. Out of the department's 38,011 eligible beneficiaries, 17,734 beneficiaries completed e-KYC within just four days. This accounts for nearly 47 per cent of the total eligible beneficiaries, reflecting the rapidly increasing participation in the scheme.

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Government Monitoring

Director General of School Education Monica Rani said, "Continuous review is being carried out at both the departmental and government levels to ensure the effective implementation of the scheme. All districts and educational institutions have been directed to ensure the timely completion of e-KYC for every eligible teacher, non-teaching employee and their dependants. After the completion of e-KYC under the Chief Minister Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana, beneficiaries will be provided the facility of cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals."