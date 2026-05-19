Uttar Pradesh Officials Rescue Two Sisters From Illegal Child Marriage Under Strict Enforcement Drive | Representational Image

Lucknow: The strict approach and administrative alertness of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding women and child safety is now visible at the ground level in Uttar Pradesh. In Auraiya district, the joint action of the administration, police, Child Helpline 1098 and Child Welfare Committee stopped the child marriage of two sisters in time. This action not only secured the lives and education of two daughters, but also sent a message about increasing awareness towards the law in society.

The matter is from a village under Airwakatra police station area of Auraiya district. Protection Officer Reena Chauhan received information through the 1098 helpline that two minors were being married. As soon as the information was received, teams from the district administration and concerned departments reached the spot and started an investigation.

During the investigation, it was found that the age of one sister was recorded as 18 years in documents, but the boy she was supposed to marry was only 17 years and 4 months old. The age of the second girl was found to be only 14 years and 11 days.

In this way, both marriages were found illegal under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The rescue team informed the family members about the law and explained that the minimum legal age for marriage is 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys.

The Yogi government is continuously trying to send the message that education and safety of daughters are the top priority. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against incidents like child marriage, harassment of women and child labour.

As a result, administrative teams are intervening immediately in sensitive cases. Such incidents of stopping child marriage are signs of positive social change. This not only gives daughters the opportunity to continue their education, but also strengthens their health, self-reliance and future.

Director of the Women Welfare Directorate, C. Indumati, said, “As soon as information about the child marriage was received, teams of the Auraiya district administration, police, Child Helpline 1098 and Child Welfare Committee immediately reached the spot and took action. During the investigation, the ages were found below the legal marriage age.”

She said, “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, awareness is continuously being spread regarding the safety and rights of women and girls under the Mission Shakti campaign."

She added, apart from this, awareness campaigns are conducted from time to time against social evils like child marriage. On receiving any information, the administration, police and child protection units are taking immediate action. Our objective is not only to stop child marriage, but also to ensure the protection of daughters’ education, safety and right