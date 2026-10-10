Uttar Pradesh: No New Mobile Phone Needed For Free Ration, Food Department Dismisses Rumours

The Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department has clarified that beneficiaries can continue receiving free ration through existing verification methods without purchasing a new mobile phone | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, October 9, 2026: Uttar Pradesh's Food and Civil Supplies Department has dismissed rumours circulating on social media claiming that beneficiaries must purchase a new mobile phone and undergo OTP verification to receive free ration.

In a clarification issued by Additional Commissioner Satyadev, the department stated that no beneficiary is required to purchase a new mobile phone to avail of free ration. It has urged the public not to believe or act upon such misleading information.

Existing Ration Distribution Rules Unchanged

According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, ration continues to be distributed transparently at fair price shops across the state, as before, using electronic Point of Sale (e-PoS) machines integrated with electronic weighing scales.

If a beneficiary's fingerprint does not match on the first attempt, two additional attempts are allowed on the same day. If biometric authentication still fails, iris scanning is available as an alternative. In addition, any other family member whose name is recorded on the ration card can complete the verification process and collect the foodgrains.

OTP Verification For Special Cases

The department clarified that OTP-based ration distribution is not a new arrangement. It has been in operation continuously since 2017, following the implementation of the National Food Security Act.

This facility is an alternative available only to extremely elderly persons, persons with disabilities and those suffering from serious illnesses who are unable to complete biometric or iris authentication by any means.

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Data Refutes Claims Of Mandatory Phone Purchase

According to the department's data, out of more than 3.41 crore ration cards in the state, OTP-based distribution has been used for only 83,093 cards, accounting for a negligible share of the total transactions.

Therefore, the claim that beneficiaries must purchase a new mobile phone to receive free ration is entirely baseless and misleading.