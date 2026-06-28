Uttar Pradesh: 'No Compromise With Public Safety,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath At State Transformation Commission Meeting

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File photo

Lucknow, June 28: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while describing fire safety as the highest priority, directed that the status of Fire NOCs in all government and private medical colleges, medical institutions, district-level women's and men's hospitals, and hotels across the state be verified immediately.

He said, “Institutions whose Fire NOC validity is about to expire or those that do not yet possess a valid Fire NOC should be issued notices immediately. No compromise of any kind with public safety will be acceptable."

CM Yogi directed all District Magistrates to hold meetings with the concerned departments in their respective districts and ensure strict compliance with fire safety standards.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the latest progress of various public welfare projects in the state, including expressways, industrial infrastructure, rural livelihoods, energy, agriculture, data centres and EV charging, at the State Transformation Commission meeting on Sunday.

Reviews Infrastructure Projects

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials that every project must be completed within the stipulated timeline and with quality. He stated, "Unnecessary delays in development works will not be acceptable under any circumstances."

The meeting reviewed in detail the compliance with the directions issued during the previous CM review meeting. It was informed that out of the required 1,339.04 hectares of land for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, 1,135.57 hectares, or 84.80 per cent, has already been made available. For the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, 315.73 hectares, or 49.05 per cent, has been made available against the required 643.60 hectares. Similarly, 654.77 hectares have been made available against the required 1,539.19 hectares for the Jhansi Link Expressway, while 266.82 hectares have been made available against the required 895.34 hectares for the Jewar Link Expressway.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of land acquisition for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, the Chief Minister directed that the tender process for construction works be expedited. He stated, "The new expressways will become the new axis of Uttar Pradesh's industrial development. Therefore, adequate land availability for the development of industrial areas along these expressways should also be ensured well in time."

CM Yogi instructed the concerned District Magistrates to speed up the land acquisition process for the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal, Jhansi and Jewar Link Expressways, as well as other projects. The meeting also reviewed the progress and land acquisition status of the Meerut-Haridwar, Vindhya, Vindhya-Purvanchal and Noida-Jewar Link Expressways.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the Multi Modal Logistic Hub and Multi Modal Transport Hub located in Greater Noida. It was informed that most of the land required for the Multi Modal Logistic Hub has already been made available, while the process of acquiring the remaining land and selecting the developer is underway. The Chief Minister directed that the remaining work on the project be completed within the stipulated timeline.

Policy and Energy Initiatives

Reviewing the proposed Model Building Bye-laws for industrial development authorities, the Chief Minister directed that the objections received be examined, the entire process be completed within the next 15 days, and the revised proposal be placed before the Cabinet.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of selection and deployment against vacant posts at the state, district and development block levels under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, and directed that the recruitment process be completed within the stipulated timeline.

The Chief Minister stated, "In view of the increasing number of electric vehicles in the state, the establishment of EV charging stations is the need of the hour."

He observed, "There are vast opportunities for private investment in this sector, and the private sector is willing to invest. By simplifying the necessary approvals and procedures, the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure should be ensured."

The meeting was informed that charging stations are being established at selected locations under the PM E-Drive Scheme.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of establishing the Data Centre Cluster. The Chief Minister said, "Data centre projects should be expedited to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in the field of digital infrastructure." The meeting also reviewed the work of removing and separating high-tension power lines passing through sewer lines and manholes in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area, and directions were issued to complete it on a priority basis.

Action Against Power Theft

During the review of the Energy Department, the Chief Minister instructed the Divisional Commissioners of Meerut, Agra and Saharanpur to fix feeder-wise accountability for line loss. He stated, "Wherever there are complaints of power theft, a special campaign should be launched and stringent action should be taken. Uninterrupted and quality power supply must be ensured for honest consumers under all circumstances."