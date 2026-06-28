'Every Assembly Constituency Will Get Development Projects,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Reviews ₹6,568.36 Crore PWD Work Plan For Meerut Division

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviews the PWD Annual Work Plan for Meerut Division with public representatives in Gautam Buddha Nagar | File Pic [representative image]

Gautam Buddha Nagar, June 27: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that the highest priority be accorded to the priorities of public representatives in the Public Works Department's Annual Work Plan for Meerut Division for the year 2026-27.

He said, "Members of Parliament and MLAs should determine the order of priority of proposals in accordance with the development requirements of their respective Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies so that projects in the public interest can be approved promptly and implemented in a time-bound manner." So far, a total of 1,284 development projects with an estimated cost of Rs 6,568.36 crore have been identified in Meerut Division.

Development Priorities Reviewed

During the review meeting held in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review of the work plan with public representatives and officials of Meerut Division.

He directed that proposals for development works should be prepared for areas where such works have not been undertaken earlier, so that the benefits of development reach new areas and the available resources are utilised in a balanced and effective manner.

The Chief Minister said, "Development proposals from every Assembly constituency should be given due place in the work plan. No Assembly constituency should remain deprived of development works, and balanced regional development should be ensured. If any residual work remains in any approved project, it should also be included in the work plan and completed at the earliest so that the public receives its benefits on time."

Focus On Balanced Development

The Chief Minister directed that proposals relating to charitable works should be prepared for places where the number of devotees is high and where adequate and suitable land is available for construction works. He said such proposals should be prepared keeping in mind local requirements and public convenience.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to complete the approval process for all work plans at the earliest so that implementation of development projects can begin without any unnecessary delay. He said, "While ensuring quality, transparency and timely execution in development works, the suggestions of public representatives and local requirements should be accorded the highest priority."

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Officials Attend Review Meeting

The meeting was attended by Minister of Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change K. P. Malik, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment Narendra Kumar Kashyap, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sainik Kalyan and Prantiya Rakshak Dal Somendra Tomar, Minister of State for the Public Works Department and Minister in-charge of Gautam Buddha Nagar Brijesh Singh, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik, Members of Parliament and MLAs of Meerut Division, Divisional Commissioner, Meerut Bhanu Chandra Goswami, Chief Executive Officer, Noida Krishna Karunesh, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar Medha Roopam, along with senior officers of the government, administration, development authorities and the police department.