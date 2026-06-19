CM Yogi Pushes Fast-Track Approval Of ₹11,724 Crore Kanpur Division Development Projects |

Kanpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Public Works Department at the Industry Auditorium of the Joint Commissioner’s Office in the HBTU campus. He reviewed the work plan for the financial year 2026-27 and held detailed discussions with public representatives of Kanpur Division regarding development-related proposals.

During the meeting, public representatives from Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, and Farrukhabad presented proposals concerning the development needs of their respective areas.

The Chief Minister said, "Public representatives possess a deep understanding of the geographical, social, and developmental requirements of their constituencies. Therefore, their suggestions and proposals should be compiled on a priority basis and an action plan should be promptly submitted to the government so that necessary approvals can be granted and work can commence within a stipulated timeframe."

The Chief Minister directed that compensation for damage caused to Public Works Department roads by individuals or institutions should be recovered in accordance with prescribed rules. Effective measures should be taken to maintain the quality and utility of roads.

He further instructed that projects related to public welfare be accorded priority approval and implemented in a time-bound manner.

He directed officials to ensure swift action on proposals related to the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, state highways, major and minor bridges, ROBs/RUBs, connecting roads to religious sites, flyovers, and road safety, in accordance with the priority order determined by public representatives.

The Chief Minister emphasized that all issues raised by public representatives should be addressed through timely, coordinated, and transparent action. He also directed that the participation of concerned public representatives be ensured in foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremonies of development projects. He made it clear that any delay or laxity in the execution of development works would not be tolerated and that every project must be completed within the stipulated timeline while maintaining high quality standards.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that proposals had been received for 344 projects worth ₹5,523 crore from Kanpur Nagar, 217 projects worth ₹2,058 crore from Kannauj, 339 projects worth ₹2,016 crore from Farrukhabad, 387 projects worth ₹1,581 crore from Kanpur Dehat, 33 projects worth ₹439 crore from Auraiya, and 54 projects worth ₹104 crore from Etawah. In total, proposals for 1,374 projects worth ₹11,724 crore (approx.) have been submitted from the six districts of Kanpur Division.

The Chief Minister also reviewed projects approved during the previous financial year. He was informed that 2,301 projects worth ₹5,497 crore had been approved in Kanpur Division last year. Of these, 1,242 projects have been completed, while work on the remaining projects is currently underway.

The Chief Minister directed that strict action be taken against firms that have failed to commence work despite completion of the tender process. Such firms should be identified, blacklisted, and subjected to FIR proceedings where necessary.

The meeting was attended by ministers of the Yogi government, including Yogendra Upadhyay, Rakesh Sachan, Asim Arun, Ajit Pal, Pratibha Shukla, Kailash Singh Rajput, Member of Parliament Ramesh Awasthi, and MLAs Neelima Katiyar, Surendra Maithani, Abhijeet Singh Sanga, Mahesh Trivedi, Rahul Bachcha Sonkar, Surabhi, Saroj Kuril, Archana Pandey, among others.