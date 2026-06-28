Uttar Pradesh: 'No Compromise On Development Works,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath At Agra Review Meeting

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Agra, June 28: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of development works, law and order, and the proposed action plan of the Public Works Department in the Agra Division. During the high-level meeting held at the Divisional Commissioner's auditorium, the Chief Minister made it clear that no shortcomings in development works would be tolerated. He emphasised that there would be no compromise on quality under any circumstances. He directed officials to immediately prohibit the movement of heavy vehicles on rural roads and recover compensation from vehicle owners responsible for damaging these roads.

He also stated that Agra is now a metro city and, therefore, should have water supply, roads, sewerage and urban beautification facilities that match metro standards.

Strict Action on Poor Construction

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed strong displeasure over the poor restoration of roads after excavation for projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT Scheme, sewer line works and other infrastructure projects. He issued clear instructions that there should be no compromise on the quality of road construction or any other development work. If deficiencies are found in construction quality, the engineers and contractors of the executing agency will be held directly accountable. FIRs should be registered against such individuals and legal action taken to send them to jail.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on the Public Works Department's action plan. All proposals received from public representatives across the Agra Division have been uploaded to the 'e-Vishwakarma 2.0' portal. In Agra district, around 495 development works worth approximately ₹2,791 crore have been proposed, covering road construction, road strengthening, bridges and helipad construction. The Chief Minister asked all Members of Parliament, MLAs and MLCs to finalise their priorities at the earliest. If any modifications or suggestions are required, they should be submitted immediately so that approvals can be granted, funds released and work commenced without delay.

Clearing Legal Hurdles

The Chief Minister took serious note of legal hurdles related to the expansion of Agra Airport, construction of new bridges and road widening projects arising from matters before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court. He instructed officials to ensure that development projects are not stalled under any circumstances. A panel of senior and experienced advocates should be constituted to effectively represent the government's case before the courts. He also directed that wherever old trees obstruct road widening projects, alternative alignments should be prepared while preserving the land occupied by those trees.

The Chief Minister adopted a firm stance against heavy trucks and dumpers operating on rural roads. He said, "Village roads are not designed to accommodate heavy vehicles and such traffic causes premature damage, resulting in significant inconvenience for rural residents."

He directed officials to immediately prohibit the movement of heavy vehicles on rural roads and recover the cost of repairs from those responsible for damaging them.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over illegal mining activities originating from neighbouring states, namely Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, as well as the issue of stray cattle. He instructed the administration to maintain strict vigilance along the state borders and take effective action against illegal mining. He further directed officials to coordinate closely with neighbouring state administrations to resolve the problem of stray cattle and protect farmers' crops in Agra from damage.

Development Priorities Reviewed

During the meeting, public representatives highlighted key infrastructure demands, including the Dayalbagh-Khandauli Bypass, a new bridge over the Yamuna, the Etmadpur Bypass and addressing the waterlogging problem on Gwalior Road to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The Chief Minister directed that all these proposals be incorporated into the development plan. He also issued strict instructions regarding the poor condition of the Govardhan Parikrama Marg, directing that it be reconstructed on priority using modern and improved technology so that devotees undertaking the pilgrimage on foot do not suffer from blisters.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, MSME Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Minister for Women Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition Baby Rani Maurya, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, MPs Rajkumar Chahar and Naveen Jain, MLAs Dr G.S. Dharmesh, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Purushottam Khandelwal, Chaudhary Babu Lal, Pakshalika Singh and Dr Dharampal Singh, Agra Mayor Hemlata Diwakar Kushwaha, District Panchayat Chairperson Dr Manju Bhadauria, Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap Singh, Agra District Magistrate Manish Bansal, Agra Development Authority Vice Chairman M. Arunmoli, Municipal Commissioner Santosh Kumar Vaishya, Chief Development Officer Pratibha Singh, along with all public representatives and senior officials of the Agra Division.