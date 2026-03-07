Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt To Develop ‘Sarus Circuit’ In Mainpuri And Etawah To Boost Conservation And Eco-Tourism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow, March 06: The Yogi government is establishing a Sarus Circuit to promote the conservation of the Sarus crane, the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, and to boost eco-tourism. The Sarus Circuit is being developed in the wetlands of Mainpuri and Etawah districts.

Under this initiative, the circuit will include wetland areas in Kirthua, Sahas, Kurra Jarawan, Soj and Saman in Mainpuri, along with Sarsai Nawar and Parauli Ramayan in Etawah.

Focus on conservation and eco-tourism

Along with protecting the Sarus crane, eco-tourism activities will also be developed within the Sarus Circuit. The main objective is to promote both sarus conservation and wetland preservation, while also encouraging local tourism.

The initiative will create income opportunities for local communities and motivate people to protect the Sarus bird and wetlands. These projects are being implemented by the Forest Department through the UP Eco-Tourism Development Board.

Habitat protection for Sarus cranes

The Sarus crane, known as the tallest flying bird in the world, is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh. Its habitat and breeding grounds are mainly found in the wetlands of Mainpuri, Etawah, Etah and Aligarh. Keeping this in view, the state government is developing the Sarus Circuit for its conservation.

Under this initiative, the Forest Department, through the UP Eco-Tourism Development Board, is working to conserve shallow water bodies, ponds and wetlands in the region and make them more suitable habitats for Sarus cranes. At the same time, eco-tourism activities are also being developed in the area.

Tourism infrastructure to be created

As part of this development, facilities such as entrance gates, viewpoints, decks and boating spots, butterfly gardens, solar site lighting, interpretation centres and parking areas will be created within the Sarus Circuit.

Additionally, information centres, eco-toilet blocks, interactive signage, food kiosks and shops for ODOP products and souvenirs will be established for tourists. These facilities will provide visitors an opportunity to observe and understand the natural habitat of the Sarus crane.

Environmental and economic benefits

This initiative by the Yogi government will not only ensure the protection of the Sarus crane and other birds such as grey heron and open-billed stork, but will also strengthen the conservation of wetlands in the region.

It will help increase groundwater levels, reduce the impacts of global warming and contribute to sustainable development.

Moreover, the development of eco-tourism activities in these areas will generate income and employment opportunities for local communities. It will also increase environmental awareness and sensitivity toward nature among both residents and visiting tourists.

Effort to preserve biodiversity

By ensuring the safety and conservation of the Sarus crane in its natural habitat, the Yogi government is making a unique effort to preserve the region’s biodiversity. These projects will also play an important role in realising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of sustainable development.