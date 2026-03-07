Uttar Pradesh News: Noida International Airport Gets Security Vetting Approval, Flights To Begin After DGCA Aerodrome License

Noida International Airport at Jewar moves closer to launch after receiving security vetting clearance, paving the way for flight operations once DGCA issues the aerodrome license | X

Lucknow, March 6: The ambitious Noida International Airport project of the Yogi government has achieved a major milestone.

The airport has received Security Vetting Approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. This process was completed after a detailed inspection of the airport’s security arrangements. With this approval, the path has now been cleared for obtaining the aerodrome license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, after which flight operations can begin from the airport.

Security inspection completed by aviation authorities

The project, which is among the top priorities of the state government, has been fast-tracked under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The government aims to develop the Jewar Airport as one of the most modern and largest airports in the country, which will play a significant role in the economic growth of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Rakesh Kumar Singh, CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, testing of security standards is mandatory before flight operations begin at an airport.

For this purpose, a team from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security inspects several aspects including airport security arrangements, surveillance systems, access control and the screening systems for passengers and cargo. Security Vetting Approval is granted only after all standards are found to be in compliance.

Next step: aerodrome licence from DGCA

Security Vetting Approval means that the airport’s security system has been deemed safe for flight operations. Only after this approval does the final process for starting flights move forward.

Following the security clearance, the next step is the issuance of an aerodrome license by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Commercial flight operations can begin only after this license is granted.

Major aviation hub for the NCR

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has developed the Jewar Airport as one of its most significant infrastructure projects.

The airport is emerging as a major aviation hub not only for western Uttar Pradesh but for the entire National Capital Region. The government believes that once operational, it will significantly boost investment, tourism, logistics and trade in the state, while also creating thousands of employment opportunities for youth.

Airport being developed in phases

The CM Yogi government aims to inaugurate and operationalise the Noida International Airport at the earliest.

All necessary preparations are currently being finalised. The airport is being developed in multiple phases.

Once fully completed, it will be among the largest airports not only in India but also in Asia. It will have the capacity to handle millions of passengers annually and will play a crucial role in connecting Uttar Pradesh to the global aviation network.