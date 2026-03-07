Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Targets 1 Million Youth Training Under AI Pragya Program To Boost Start-Up And Innovation Ecosystem

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow, March 6: The Yogi government is continuously taking new steps to promote start-ups and Artificial Intelligence-based skilling in Uttar Pradesh. Through the Start-up Policy and the AI Pragya Program, preparations are underway to build an innovation-driven economy in the state.

Target to train one million youth in AI and digital skills

The government aims to train nearly one million youth in the fields of AI and digital technology and provide them with new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

With the combined efforts of the Start-up Policy, AI skilling and technology investments, start-up activities are rapidly increasing in cities such as Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida and Varanasi.

This is also giving a new direction to the MSME sector and encouraging youth entrepreneurship.

Expansion of start-up ecosystem

To strengthen the technology-based start-up ecosystem in the state, around 400 units of Software Technology Parks of India are currently active. In addition, the state has set a target of developing more than 100 start-up incubators.

Through these incubators, youth are being provided with the necessary guidance and resources to transform their innovative and technological ideas into businesses. Through partnerships with global technology companies such as Microsoft and Google, youth are being trained in modern digital skills and AI technology.

Growth in electronics and mobile manufacturing

The electronics and mobile manufacturing sector in Uttar Pradesh is also expanding rapidly. With around 65 percent share in mobile manufacturing in the country, the state is emerging as a major manufacturing hub.

This is also giving new momentum to the start-up and MSME sectors. Many small and medium industries are getting new opportunities in the supply chain related to mobile and electronics manufacturing, strengthening both employment and the local economy.

AI labs in ITIs for practical training

To connect youth with future technologies, AI labs are being established in 49 ITI institutions across the state.

Through these laboratories, students will receive practical training in AI, data analytics and advanced digital technologies. The objective is to prepare youth in accordance with industry requirements and make them capable of competing globally.

Rising IT and ITES exports

The growing investment in the IT and technology sector is also reflecting in exports. Exports from the IT and ITES sector from the state are continuously increasing and currently exceed Rs 44,000 crore.

This growth indicates that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly establishing itself as a centre of digital and technological innovation.