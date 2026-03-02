Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Creates Urban Forest Along Ganga, Sets Guinness World Record With 2.5 Lakh Saplings

Mass plantation drive along the Ganga in Varanasi creates a large urban forest and earns Guinness World Records recognition | File Photo

Varanasi, March 1: In a landmark environmental achievement, Varanasi has created a massive urban forest along the banks of the Ganga, earning recognition from Guinness World Records. Spread across nearly 350 bighas of land, the city planted over 2.5 lakh saplings within a record time during a coordinated plantation drive, surpassing previous global benchmarks.

Themed around iconic ghats

The initiative was designed as a tribute to the spiritual and cultural heritage of Kashi. The plantation zones have been themed around 60 iconic ghats of the city, symbolically connecting environmental conservation with the sacred identity of the Ganga. Officials described the project as a blend of tradition and sustainability, turning the riverbank into a vibrant green corridor.

Community participation at scale

Thousands of volunteers, municipal workers, environmental groups, and citizens participated in the drive, making it one of the largest community-led plantation efforts in the region. Representatives from Guinness World Records were present to verify the count and officially certify the accomplishment.

‘Oxygen bank’ for the city

Authorities said the newly developed forest will function as an “oxygen bank,” helping reduce pollution levels, strengthen riverbank ecology, and create habitat for birds and native species. The plantation includes fruit-bearing, medicinal, and shade-giving trees, ensuring both ecological and long-term economic benefits. Modern irrigation systems and structured maintenance plans have also been put in place to protect the saplings..

Step towards climate resilience

Environmentalists have praised the initiative as a major step towards climate resilience in eastern Uttar Pradesh. By transforming open land along the Ganga into a thriving green ecosystem, Varanasi has not only set a world record but also delivered a strong message on sustainable urban development rooted in cultural pride.