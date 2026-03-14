Uttar Pradesh News: UP Govt Developing PM Unity Malls In Agra, Varanasi And Lucknow To Promote Handicrafts From 75 Districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, March 14: With the aim of providing new markets for local products and traditional craftsmanship, the Yogi government is rapidly constructing modern PM Unity Malls in Agra, Varanasi and Lucknow. The objective of these malls is to create a permanent platform where traditional industries, handicrafts and local products can be displayed and marketed at one place.

This initiative will enable artisans, women and youth to connect directly with larger markets. ODOP (One District One Product) and GI-tagged products from various districts of the state will gain recognition at both national and international levels.

The initiative is expected to revive traditional industries that have been declining in rural areas. This step by the government is not only strengthening the livelihoods of artisans but also establishing local products as a new force of “Swadeshi.” The Central Government’s ambitious PM Unity Mall project is emerging as a major hub in states for the sale, display and branding of local products.

Unity mall project in Agra

In Agra, a Unity Mall is being constructed in the Shilpgram area on approximately 11.53 acres of land at a cost of about Rs 128.85 crore. Excavation for the basement, foundation PCC, RCC work, as well as RCC work for basement floor columns and retaining walls, has been completed 100 percent. The facility will provide a platform to brand and market handicrafts and traditional products from the Braj region, Agra, Firozabad and nearby districts in national and international markets.

Varanasi mall to promote traditional crafts

In Varanasi, a Unity Mall is being developed in the Ganganagar Colony over an area of about 1.46 acres at a cost of approximately Rs 154.71 crore. The D-wall work has been completed, while foundation work for Basement-3 is currently in progress. The mall will provide dedicated space for the display and sale of Banarasi sarees, zari-zardozi work, wooden toys, rudraksha and other traditional products.

Lucknow project nearing completion

In Lucknow, a Unity Mall is being developed in Awadh Shilpgram over an area of about 4.86 acres at a cost of Rs 64 crore. The project is expected to be completed by June 2026. Finishing work in shops and the structure of the administrative block have already been completed, while brickwork and lift installation are currently underway. The mall will provide a major marketplace for chikankari, zari-zardozi and other renowned products from the Awadh region.

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Platform for artisans across the state

Once completed, the Unity Malls will offer a common platform to showcase products from all 75 districts of the state. This will help increase the income of local artisans, create new employment opportunities and strengthen the rural economy. The initiative will also promote Swadeshi products and boost tourism in the region.