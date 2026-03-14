UP’s 181 Women Helpline Assists Over 8.42 Lakh Women Since 2017, Emerges As Key Safety Support System

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, March 14: The commitment of the government led by Yogi Adityanath towards women’s safety and empowerment in Uttar Pradesh continues to grow stronger. In this direction, the 181 Women Helpline launched by the state government has emerged as a dependable support system for women and girls during times of crisis.

This toll-free helpline, operational since 2017, remains active 24 hours a day across the state and has so far provided assistance to more than 8.42 lakh women. Women facing situations such as domestic violence, family disputes, harassment or any other difficult circumstances can call 181 to receive immediate help and counselling.

Along with providing quick relief, the service has also helped strengthen the confidence of women seeking assistance.

Round-the-clock assistance and counselling

The 181 Women Helpline is functioning as a dedicated assistance mechanism for women and girls. Through this helpline, women from any corner of the state can share their concerns and receive guidance from experts.

Trained counsellors deployed at the call centre listen carefully to the problems of women and provide immediate advice and necessary assistance. This support gives emotional strength to women in distress and helps guide them towards appropriate solutions.

Priority response to emergency calls

The 181 Women Helpline has been developed in such a way that it remains active round the clock and can provide immediate assistance to women whenever needed. Calls received at any time are handled on a priority basis.

Depending on the nature of the problem, the concerned woman is provided counselling or the required support. Because of this system, women across the state are able to share their problems without hesitation during any emergency.

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Government initiative for women’s safety

This initiative also clearly reflects the commitment of the state government towards ensuring the safety and security of women.