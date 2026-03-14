Uttar Pradesh News: 6,000 UP Workers Continue Jobs In Israel Despite Missile Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

Thousands of workers from Uttar Pradesh continue working in Israel’s construction sector despite rising tensions and missile attacks in the region | File Photo

Lucknow, March 13: Even as tensions escalate in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, thousands of Indian labourers working in Israel have reportedly chosen to stay back instead of returning home.

According to officials, nearly 6,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh who went to Israel for employment are continuing their work despite missile attacks and the uncertain security situation.

Workers employed in construction sector

Reports indicate that the workers were sent to Israel under a government-supported programme to fill labour shortages in the country’s construction sector.

Despite the risks created by the ongoing conflict, many of them believe that returning to India would affect their earnings and the financial support they provide to their families.

Higher wages encourage workers to stay

Officials said the workers are receiving comparatively better wages, accommodation and other facilities in Israel, which is one of the main reasons they are reluctant to leave their jobs.

Many labourers have reportedly told authorities that they are prepared to continue working while following safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Embassy monitoring situation

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy and government agencies have issued advisories and are closely monitoring the situation.

A 24×7 helpline has been activated so that Indian nationals can seek assistance in case of emergencies or security concerns.

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Conflict raises global concerns

The conflict in the region has raised concerns globally, with missile strikes and military actions creating an uncertain environment.

However, for many migrant workers, economic stability and employment opportunities remain the key reasons for staying abroad despite the risks.

Authorities have assured that necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety and support of Indian workers if the situation deteriorates further.