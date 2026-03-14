Uttar Pradesh News: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over LPG Shortage, Claims Citizens Facing Cylinder Crisis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticises the BJP-led governments over alleged LPG supply shortages affecting households in Uttar Pradesh | File Photo

Lucknow, March 13: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday strongly criticised the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh over the ongoing LPG shortage, alleging that the authorities are denying a crisis despite visible difficulties faced by citizens.

Calls for government to acknowledge shortage

Addressing the issue, Yadav said the government should accept that there is a shortage of cooking gas rather than dismissing it as rumours.

He accused the BJP of spreading confusion about the availability of LPG cylinders while people across several districts are struggling to get gas supplies.

Long queues reported in several cities

The former Chief Minister claimed that long queues for LPG cylinders have been seen in cities such as Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Agra.

According to him, many consumers are unable to book cylinders online due to technical errors on booking platforms, causing additional inconvenience for households.

Yadav said if the government honestly acknowledges the shortage, the public would cooperate and adjust their consumption. However, denying the problem only increases panic and confusion among people who rely on LPG for daily cooking.

Allegation of administrative failure

He also alleged that the crisis reflects administrative failure and poor management of essential supplies.

The SP leader said reports of people waiting in long lines for cylinders and struggling to obtain bookings show that the situation is serious and cannot be ignored.

Supply disruptions across regions

The remarks come amid reports of LPG supply disruptions in several parts of the country, which have affected households, hotels and restaurants.

Rising global tensions and supply chain issues are also being cited as factors impacting gas availability in some regions.

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Yadav urged the government to ensure smooth supply of LPG cylinders and address the concerns of citizens at the earliest.

He said that providing essential services such as cooking gas should be the top priority of any government, especially when millions of households depend on it for daily needs.

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