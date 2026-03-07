SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Takes Swipe At Nitish Kumar And BJP, Alleges Plot To 'Retire' Bihar CM Via Rajya Sabha

Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at Nitish Kumar, saying the opposition once wanted the Bihar chief minister to become Prime Minister but the Bharatiya Janata Party now appears keen to retire him through the Rajya Sabha. | File Pic

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at Nitish Kumar, saying the opposition once wanted the Bihar chief minister to become Prime Minister but the Bharatiya Janata Party now appears keen to retire him through the Rajya Sabha.

Recalling the INDIA Alliance

Addressing the media at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow, the SP chief said that when the INDIA alliance was formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, opposition leaders had proposed Nitish Kumar’s name for the prime minister’s post.

“When the INDIA alliance was formed in 2024, we wanted to make Nitish Kumar the Prime Minister,” Yadav said. “Similarly, when the Samajwadi Party and the BSP formed an alliance in 2019, we wanted Mayawati to become the Prime Minister. But it seems the BJP now wants to retire Nitish ji by sending him to the Rajya Sabha.”

War on the Election Commission

Yadav also targeted the Election Commission of India, accusing it of spreading misinformation during elections. He alleged that fake videos related to the Samajwadi Party were being circulated by BJP supporters.

“The Election Commission is lying. BJP people are circulating fake videos of the Samajwadi Party. We will file cases against those responsible,” he said.

The SP president also criticised the central government over the increase in cooking gas prices, saying the BJP government was responsible for rising inflation.

A Political Promise

“This morning we saw that the price of gas cylinders has been increased. Inflation is rising under the BJP government. When BJP leaders leave power, inflation will come down,” he said.

Attacking the Centre on foreign policy, Yadav said India’s foreign policy decisions should be determined by the country’s own government. “Today India’s foreign policy is being decided by foreigners, whereas it should be decided by our government,” he said.

He also alleged that corruption and profiteering were among the reasons behind the rise in gas prices.

During the event, several leaders from different parties joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. Party leaders said the new entrants would help strengthen the organisation ahead of upcoming political battles in Uttar Pradesh.