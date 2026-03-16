Uttar Pradesh News: 'Trust And Technology Driving UP’s Transformation,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow, 16 March: A delegation of senior officers undergoing training under the National Security and Strategic Studies programme organised by the National Defence College, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi, interacted with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

The delegation included senior officers from the Indian Armed Forces, armed forces of various countries and the civil services of the Government of India.

Chief Minister highlights development pillars

The Chief Minister said, "Trust and technology have become the two major pillars of Uttar Pradesh’s transformation. Over the past 9 years, the state’s economy has grown three times and today Uttar Pradesh has the largest highway and expressway network in the country, with about 55% of the country’s expressways located in the state".

He added that before 2017, security was a major challenge in the state, but the government established the rule of law and effectively controlled illegal extortion and disorder. Improved law and order has given new momentum to investment and development.

Defense Corridor and infrastructure projects

The Chief Minister further added, "The Defense Industrial Corridor in the state is developing rapidly. A BrahMos missile manufacturing unit has been established in Lucknow, which will function as an anchor unit and provide opportunities for many small enterprises. Significant investments have also come to the Kanpur node, while the ‘Bebley Scott’ production unit is located in Hardoi". He also invited the officers to visit the Defense Corridor.

The Chief Minister also said that the country’s largest international airport is under construction at Jewar, while the Ganga Expressway is nearing completion. To modernise law and order, cyber forensic laboratories have been established in every division of the state, forensic mobile vans in each district and 75 cyber police stations have been set up.

Direct benefit transfers and welfare initiatives

He stated that through the DBT system, the benefits of schemes are reaching eligible beneficiaries directly. Transparent ration distribution has been ensured at nearly 80 thousand fair price shops across the state through e-POS machines. In addition, more than 1 crore destitute women, elderly persons and persons with disabilities are receiving a pension of ₹12,000 every year directly in their bank accounts.

The Chief Minister also informed, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than 62 lakh poor families in Uttar Pradesh have so far been provided houses, and recently 90 thousand new beneficiaries have also been linked to the scheme".

Implementation of policies and global investment interest

During the interaction, the officers asked why many good policies are formulated in India but often their effective implementation does not take place. Responding to this, the Chief Minister said that regular monitoring of schemes, field visits and fixing accountability are necessary to achieve results.

The officers also asked the Chief Minister about his experiences during his visits to Singapore and Japan. In response, the Chief Minister said that Japan’s civic sense, cleanliness and discipline are highly exemplary. There is extensive use of green energy, transport mobility and advanced technologies there.

He added that the industrial sector in Japan has expressed strong interest in making major investments in Uttar Pradesh and these investment proposals will soon take a concrete shape.

National Defence College delegation visit

The delegation was led by Air Marshal Manish Kumar Gupta, Commandant of the National Defence College, New Delhi. The delegation included senior officers from the Indian Armed Forces, armed forces of various countries and the civil services of the Government of India.

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Among them were Brigadier Sameer Mehrotra, Shri Parimal Sinha, Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput, Commodore J.M.B.S.B. Jayveera (Sri Lanka Navy), Brigadier Bharat Bhushan, Colonel Javkhlanbayar Dondogdorj (Mongolia), Commodore Sharad Sinsunwal, Colonel Ibrahim Naeem (Maldives Navy), Brigadier Suryaveer Singh Rajvi, Brigadier Sumeet Abrol, Shri Sanjay Joseph, Brigadier Murli Mohan Virupasamudram Lakshmisa, Colonel Hovhannes Khanvelyan (Armenian Air Force), Air Commodore Mantina Subba Raju, Air Commodore Felix Patrick Pinto and Colonel E.B. Gustavo Moreiro Mathias (Brazil).